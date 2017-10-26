Letters: Readers discuss a single terminal at KCI, Niger policy and John McCain

On the hook later?
I can see why one would want to vote on whether a new single terminal gets built, but why ask the taxpayers when no tax money is involved? Is the vote meant to enable the builders to go after public money when there are overruns? Are public funds needed for infrastructure, like roads and parking?
I would liken this to an old story we used to tell about the Air Force. (I am Navy, but we told it lovingly.) When Congress authorized the construction of a new Air Force base, the first thing built was the club. Then the housing. Then the offices.
And the project ran out of money. So the Air Force had to go back to Congress to get the money to build the hangers and runways.
Robert Gjertson
Overland Park
Yes on KCI vote
As an advocate for U.S. Army Fort Leavenworth and named after its founding in 1827, The 27 Committee endorses the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.
Fort Leavenworth had a $2.3 billion impact in 2016 on Kansas City. U.S. Army Fort Leavenworth contractors in 2017 have been awarded more than $600 million in contracts requiring extensive international travel.
Fort Leavenworth and its contractors are among the largest users of KCI. They fly in experts from around the globe to conduct war exercises for the Army. Fort Leavenworth military schools bring in large numbers of international travelers to KCI.
Especially for soldiers deploying overseas accompanied by their families, KCI is cramped and not suited for heartfelt departures and arrivals. Recently, 4,000 soldiers from Fort Riley and 500 soldiers of the 35th Infantry Division National Guard deployed to conflict areas. I returned to KCI from Afghanistan.
KCI is a critical asset for our nation’s defense and the morale of thousands of soldiers per year.
Soldiers and I hope for a USO center in the new terminal. We hope Kansas City citizens understand the military service members’ view on this important improvement.
Chris Shove
Executive Director
The 27 Committee
Leavenworth
Drawn in
It is disturbing to think of Niger as a new battleground or theater of military operations.
Here are people who had no say in the drawing of their nation’s borders, who have had no influence over the expansion of the Sahara Desert southward, no influence over the increasing frequency of droughts and floods disrupting their way of life.
It is easy to imagine a moment of fear and distrust when rich, distant cousins arrive in their communities with the announcement: “Greetings. We are here to save lives. Also, you’re now part of a larger strategy. Any questions?”
Jeffrey Hartman
Overland Park
Why are American soldiers in Niger? What is their mission? What happened that caused four U.S. soldiers to be killed in that country? By whom were they killed?
Much ado has been focused on the occupant of the Oval Office’s pseudo-condolence phone call to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson and Gen. John Kelly’s misogynistic news conference rebuttal of Rep. Frederica Wilson’s description of that call.
What are these latest Twitter frenzies, continuous backtracking and more outright lies meant to distract the public from actually knowing?
Why isn’t the news media focusing on what these soldiers and the larger U.S. military mission in Niger is all about?
Rosemarie Woods
Kansas City
Grudge match
Sen. John McCain recently lamented the inequitable drafting of non-privileged youth during the Vietnam war. He also referred to President Donald Trump by using bone spurs — a medical condition Trump claimed — as an example used by the privileged to avoid being drafted . (Oct. 24, 14A, “McCain fires back over excuses to avoid service”) During the presidential campaign, Trump questioned McCain’s war hero status.
McCain should know the benefits of privilege. Both his father and grandfather were decorated Navy admirals. His pedigree secured him a spot in the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated 894th in his class of 899 students. I’m sure he was admitted on merit. Once graduated, he became a hot shot fly boy who was involved in multiple accidents. According to published reports, including a 2008 article in Rolling Stone, he was given special privileges and preferential treatment while he served in the Navy.
Now a darling of the left, McCain has been described as a principled checkmate against the unscrupulous Trump.
Could it be that McCain is not really virtuous but only arrogant and vindictive with a large chip on his shoulder?
Michael Kalny
Shawnee
