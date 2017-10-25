Letters: Readers discuss an allergy-friendly Halloween, draft dodging and NFL protests

Treats for all
With Halloween fast approaching, families are excited for their annual haul of sugary treats. Except not all kids can participate.
An estimated 5.9 million American children — that’s 1 in 13 — have food allergies. This makes Halloween not only not fun, but as a pediatrician I know it also makes it potentially dangerous.
That is why being a “teal pumpkin” household is so important. First, put a teal pumpkin on your porch next to the family jack-o’-lantern. The painting project could be a fun one for kids.
Next, have non-food items ready to pass out. The Food Allergy Research & Education organization has an awesome list of affordable options at www.foodallergy.org. My personal favorites include bouncy balls, glow sticks and stickers.
Finally, register your home on FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project nationwide map to help families with food allergies know you’re participating.
It’s that easy to make Halloween fun and safe for every kid.
Bryce Meck
Kansas City
Sullied honor
As a Vietnam-era veteran, I am insulted on behalf of Capt. Gary Michael Rose that his Medal of Honor — awarded Monday in the White House for heroism during the Vietnam War — was presented by a serial draft dodger.
T.J. Snyder
Mission Hills
Yes to tax plan
The White House’s Council of Economic Advisers recently released a summary of economic evidence demonstrating how high business taxes are at least partially paid for by reduced employee compensation. In other words, businesses are forced to forgo employee pay raises to cover their tax burden.
Given that the U.S. has the highest business tax rates among major economies, they are likely responsible for wage stagnation in Missouri and much of the country.
The recently proposed tax reform framework would address this wage drag by cutting the federal small-business tax rate to 25 percent from 40 percent and the corporate rate to 20 percent from 35 percent. This would allow entrepreneurs to keep more of their earnings to spend on employee compensation, to the tune of at least $4,000 per family per year, according to the council’s report.
Survey evidence supports this economic evidence, as most business owners, including retailers, would use tax savings on employee raises, new hires or business expansion.
Business tax cuts would therefore help Missouri’s employees and communities as much as its businesses.
David Overfelt
President, Missouri
Retailers Association
Jefferson City
Why they protest
Like others, I had mixed feelings about the “take a knee” protests, so I decided to educate myself on the message behind them.
I saw a Facebook post from a woman who had asked her daughter what they meant. The response was that players during games take a knee when another player is injured to show their respect and hopes that the hurt player will get better.
The woman then asked her daughter what it would mean if players took a knee during the national anthem. She said it must mean that the country is hurt and they’re hoping it gets better.
After I read that woman’s post, it all made sense. I could relate because I have been on an athletic team and taken a knee in this manner.
The right to protest should never be questioned. The message behind this particular protest is beneficial to humanity and does not deserve the hatred it has received.
I believe the nation is hurting and if taking a knee might heal its hurt, then I wholeheartedly support the protests.
BoAnn Smith
Windsor, Mo.
Not Republicans
The White House has gotten so bad that five former presidents took the stage to implicitly condemn the actions of this president.
I don’t fault the Democrats for being quiet. Their game plan is to continue to let him open mouth and insert foot. The ones I have issue with are those in my party. Where are the voices of reason? Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain appear be the only ones who have found their backbones.
President Donald Trump is not a conservative. He is not Ronald Reagan. Steve Bannon is not William F. Buckley. They do not stand for nor believe what we, the Republican base, believe. Their supporters are a small group of extreme right wingers who want to take our party and country in a direction that is so far from our true American values that we will be unrecognizable.
Reagan understood he had to reach across the aisle. These people want to reach across and cut off the hands of what they call “the enemy.”
We are all Americans. Lets start acting like it.
Jerry Harper
Lenexa
