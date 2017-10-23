Letters to the Editor

Letters: Readers discuss Erin Davis, voting information and KU-MU game on TV

October 23, 2017 8:30 PM

Overblown issue

As a Missouri resident, I don’t have a dog in this fight, but it seems to me that your Oct. 21 editorial “Olathe lawmaker’s government strategist job raises ethics questions” (10A) is making a scapegoat of a single legislator when the problem is much broader and exists throughout our governing systems.

What’s to say that a farmer or rancher from western Kansas who serves as a legislator is not biased when it comes to state laws and policies? The issue is much broader than a single legislator whose employment may or may not present a conflict of interest.

Please broaden your horizon and look at the big picture.

Are you trying to serve the public interest, or are you trying to make a name for yourself by going after the low-hanging fruit?

David Zoller

Kansas City

Be informed

On Nov. 7, area voters will cast ballots on a variety of issues.

Voters in Kansas City will decide whether they will build a new airport. Residents of Missouri Senate District 8 and House District 23 will decide their legislators for the next year. Raymore will vote on 16 questions that could affect municipal government. And there’s much more that will be decided in the region.

Although the League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates or political parties, we are committed to an informed and engaged electorate. To learn about races and questions on your ballot, go to www.vote411.org, enter your address and view your individualized ballot with the specific races and issues you will decide.

You may also find that candidates have provided information on their positions and priorities. Links to websites with information on the KCI question are provided, as well as information such as polling locations and identification requirements.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Platte Counties encourages all registered voters to visit the site, learn about the candidates and questions on your ballot and vote Nov. 7.

Pat Goodwin

Kansas City

Looking ahead

In view of the current political climate, I strongly recommend that every American citizen read historian David McCullough’s most recent book, “The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For.”

Regardless of your political party, where you live, what you earn or your religious or ethnic background, I believe you will find it as comforting and inspirational as I do. McCullough gives me hope that we, as a nation, will come together to solve all our current, serious problems.

Susanne Shutz

Mission Hills

Priced out

Have you heard the new chant? “Rock chalk, Jayhawk, pay-per-view!”

Bob Campbell

Lawrence

No KCI need

The Kansas City Star would have us believe that the current airport is an embarrassment and a new one is desperately needed. What I find embarrassing about this city is The Star and its willingness to do the mayor’s bidding. The biased coverage is absurd even by its own low standards.

Jared Bartels

Blue Springs

KCI past, future

More than 45 years ago, the architectural firm of Kivett & Myers designed the new Kansas City airport we now know as Kansas City International Airport. It was a novel design for the era of jet air travel that provided amazingly convenient features for travelers with what became the “world’s shortest walking distances” from parking and curbside drop-off through ticketing to the airline gates and boarding bridges. It met the needs of the era.

If Clarence Kivett and Ralph Myers were still with us, the press certainly would have sought their opinions on the current debate. As close relatives of the original architects, we know what they would have said:

Times have changed, and the airport terminal architecture has to change with it. We must move forward and accept that there is a better solution to meet our air travel needs and the changing technologies for many decades in the future.

Louis Sullivan coined the phrase, “Form follows function.” We need to acknowledge that a new terminal form is necessary to accommodate the dramatically changed functions of processing air travelers while achieving a level of service, convenience and outstanding architecture that respects the legacies of KCI and Kansas City.

Hanan Kivett

Paul Kivett

Nephews of

Clarence Kivett

Ralph Myers Jr.

Son of Ralph Myers

Kansas City

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid began his week of practice for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos and met with the media to discuss a range of topics about the team.

Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back

Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back 5:13

Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back
The Star's Editorial Board talks with Carl Brewer 4:42

The Star's Editorial Board talks with Carl Brewer
Barry Odom: Mizzou, KU should play every year in every sport 1:35

Barry Odom: Mizzou, KU should play every year in every sport

View More Video