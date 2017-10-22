Letters: Readers discuss the Buck O’Neil Bridge, peace in Israel and Roger Goddell

Look elsewhere
The Star’s Oct. 19 editorial regarding shortchanging neighboring cities to collect available federal transportation funds to replace the Buck O’Neil Bridge focuses in the wrong direction, and the point is muddled. (16A, “Don’t pick other cities’ pockets to pay for a new downtown bridge”)
The Missouri Department of Transportation works with the Mid-America Regional Council to consider allocating available transportation funding as directed by the federal government. It’s mandated. Readers might infer from your editorial that Kansas City officials are somehow throwing their weight around to edge out others.
Sure, there are elbows thrown in the process — by all government entities. But reporters and editors are failing if they focus on that point.
Where is the current presidential administration’s and Congress’ infrastructure proposal? No plan, no bill, no clue — just a ghastly exhibition of fragile ego, failure to govern, key cabinet members questioning the president’s intelligence in the most obscene language and a lack of facts or truthfulness from this administration that has the rest of the world slack-jawed.
Infrastructure needs are everywhere, particularly in surface transportation.
If you want to build a safe and efficient future, you invest in repairs and upgrades. You don’t do it through privatization, but openly, with competitive bidding and an earnest effort to provide jobs to those who desperately need them.
Steve Porter
Cleveland, Mo.
To achieve peace
I think it is important to know that many people are working for peace on both sides of the conflict that envelops Israel, just as there are people on both sides who see no peace possible because of escalating violence and insecurity.
The lack of trust adds to the problem.
For peace, there has to be a moderate approach that does not spread lies and hatred on either side.
I found Melinda Henneberger’s Oct. 18 column, “What a Palestinian peacemaker can teach us,” one-sided, making it look as if only Israel is wrong, and totally ignoring the bombs and terrorist attacks that have taken place against Israel for decades.
People on both sides of the conflict have been hurt. Besides the Arabs who left Israel after 1948, an equal number of Jews were forced out of all the surrounding Arab nations.
There is no simplistic answer, except to stop killing each other.
There are better ways to solve problems. There has to be acceptance that Israel will exist.
The haters have been the winners. It would be wonderful if the true peacemakers were in control. To truly make peace you must walk in the paths of all involved.
Ellen Portnoy
Overland Park
No more NFL
Well, they’ve done it again. The dear old billionaire group, the NFL, has spoken. Commissioner Roger Goddell lamented the dispute over kneeling for the national anthem, saying that the issue “is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game.”
What is he talking about? Unity? Like the game is all-important?
As a longtime fervent NFL supporter, I contend that the commissioner and owners are adding to the disunity in our country by taking an elitist position that their millionaire players mean more to us than our country, flag and tradition. They are wrong.
The NFL is not our national pastime. It’s merely a carryover from Roman times and the Colosseum battles featuring gladiators or the Christians versus the lions.
Baseball is a lot more collegial and remains our national game. It also has no history of killing its players prematurely from repeated concussions emanating from its violence.
Joe Neuner
Olathe
Wishful thinking
I was born and raised in Southern California before relocating to Kansas City in November 1987. I follow the Los Angeles teams except for the Clippers and Chargers.
Now that I live here, someone asked me if I follow the Kansas City teams. Of course, I replied.
But if it came down to World Series between the Royals and Dodgers, whom would I be rooting for?
My wife loves her Royals, and I love my Dodgers, so we might have to sit on opposite sides if it takes place.
I had three wishes for this year and next: the Dodgers making the World Series, Dayton Moore signing all four of our free agents to long-term contracts and the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl.
The first wish has come true. Is it too much to ask for the other two?
Tony Lordi
Kansas City
Comments