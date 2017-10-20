Letters: Readers discuss a new KCI, Dayton Moore’s leadership and Hanan Ashrawi

Fix up this KCI
I’m going to vote “no” on a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.
KCI needs to be managed by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, and possibly the port authority, both of which have the power to unify the region.
Please, let’s build a commuter rail to the existing KCI. Ask the KCI board to help build the commuter rail from KCI south to Cerner and north to St Joseph.
It’s time for our region to ride together. Help our visitors and convention guests get around like other major cities do.
I hope Mayor Sly James will serve on the KCATA board and act as a mediator or a peacemaker. There are a lot of young people who will remember the mayor and someday will show their gratitude.
John Ivey
Treasurer
Citizens4Progress
Kansas City
Moore’s vision
Effective leadership creates a vision for the future, and general manager Dayton Moore is the Royals’ leader for the future.
Taking his staff to Atlanta to study Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings indicates he has both the character and guts it takes to effect change. (Oct. 19, B1, “Why Moore is taking his staff to Atlanta to study MLK”)
For those of us who lived through the civil rights era, the divisive rhetoric prominent in America now is the same rhetoric King gave his life to change. In my opinion, King was the epitome of moral leadership, and we know that this divisiveness will destroy our country.
It is refreshing to see a leader do exactly as he should by starting an open conversation about race and leadership in his own environment.
When faced with racism, it takes true leadership and character to speak out against it or be prepared to face it.
Thank you, Dayton Moore, for recognizing the teachings of Dr. King and having the courage to share the civil rights struggle with your staff. Keep up the great work.
It will be leaders like you who will initiate the changes that will positively affect America as a whole.
Debra Johnson
Kansas City
Overlooked gem
The West Terrace Dog Park on the west bluffs near Seventh Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by the Missouri River could provide a panoramic view of our river, downtown airport, Buck O’Neil Bridge, Interstate 70, the railways and more.
Unfortunately, this view is blocked by tall trees and brush, which are not serving any purpose.
It would be nice if the city or some philanthropic organization would clear these obstacles by cutting down and managing the brush and trees.
Viewers could then see the Missouri River through the eyes of Lewis and Clark, who wanted to build a fort here.
This would be another crown jewel in our city.
Tej Dasari
Kansas City
Telling the story
Thank you, Melinda Henneberger, for your column about Hanan Ashrawi (Oct. 18, 15A, “What a Palestinian peacemaker can teach us”)
In the fall of 2002, Dr. Ashrawi visited Colorado, including the Denver area and Colorado Springs. The predictable charges of “terrorist fanatic” and the like were everywhere, and there were highly organized, well-funded, catered counter-presentations, with much waving of U.S. and Israeli flags and singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
This is part of a simplified marketing package to say that Israelis are “our kind of people” and Palestinians are unfit to be permitted public speech in the United States.
Israeli packaging of the Palestinian persona thrives upon portraying any form of resistance as violent.
I have lived and worked for years in Palestine and can attest that when faced with the reality of the complete domination of the land by Israel, the watchword is “to exist is to resist.” The Arabic word “sumud” conveys the steadfastness of the people to endure, just quietly endure, and not be broken.
It is particularly galling, then, for Israel to see any in Palestine who cannot be dismissed ad hominem as seething with religious fanaticism.
Palestinians who speak from a rational, secular national viewpoint are harder to dismiss, and thus more of a threat to the Israeli narrative being universally received.
Gary Anderson
Lakewood, Colo.
No thanks
I read that Donald Trump Jr. will be in town on behalf of Kris Kobach. (Oct. 17, 3A, “Donald Trump Jr. coming to Kansas to campaign for Kobach”)
These two make quite a pair and deserve to be in each other’s company.
Surely, no one in Kansas is interested in either of them or what they have to say. Two crooks in a pod.
Loy Flanagan
Overland Park
