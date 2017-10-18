Letters: Readers discuss Steve Bannon, respect for the national anthem and faith

Editorial Board with Wichita's Jim Ward, Kansas gubernatorial candidate

Star Editorial Board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling talked with Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a former Sedgwick County assistant district attorney and Wichita city council member, on a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Ward announced his candidacy for Kansas governor in August. In this clip, Ward described himself as a fighter for Kansas and discussed the different roles of a state House leader and the governor’s office.