Letters: Readers discuss gun safety at businesses, Greg Orman and selfish NFL players

Valuable outlook
Thank you, Kansas City Star, for your article on Lamonte McIntyre’s first day of freedom. (Oct. 15, 1A, “In courtroom shocker, McIntyre gains freedom”)
And thank you, Lamonte, for your philosophical outlook on life, when you noted that “life has meaning and there is another day after the worst day you could ever have.”
You are the perfect example of that, and I’m going to try to remember your inspiring words when I encounter my own worst day.
Carolyn Freese
Kansas City
Lock them up
How thoughtful of The Star to point out all the places guns can be found in cars. (Oct. 15, 1A, “Guns for the taking”) There might just be a couple I hadn’t thought of, and now if I were inclined I could expand my hunting grounds.
It makes me think of business owners who proudly display signs on their front doors saying, “No firearms allowed.” Why not just say this business owner invites you to check out a few cars in our parking lot for free handguns?
It seems to me if businesses really cared about safety and preventing guns from getting into the wrong hands, and didn’t want guns in their operations, they could install lock boxes so people could lock up their firearms and keep them safe.
Tony Gafney
Merriam
Beware, Orman
An open letter to Greg Orman:
If you want to be governor of Kansas, you should run in the Democratic primary. (Oct. 10, 2A, “Orman preps for campaign for governor”) You have far better name recognition than any announced candidate, and you have plenty of money.
You would then have a good shot against Kris Kobach, the deeply unpopular likely Republican nominee.
If you insist on running as a third-party candidate, there is a very high probability you will tilt the election to the execrable Kobach.
If that happens, your name will be indelibly recorded in the Kansas Hall of Shame.
David Burress
Lawrence
Help us, Carol
Carol Marinovich made a truly unbelievable change in Wyandotte County, and we will always be grateful. (Oct. 14, 13A, “Consolidation was the key to Wyandotte County’s success”)
Kansas schools need the same consolidation. Can Carol take care of that super-important problem, too?
Elizabeth Cook
Shawnee
Put me in, coach
Baseball fans in the Kansas City area are ready for a rebuilding of the Royals. Yes, we will miss our stars as they move into free agency, but it’s time to find new jewels in the rough.
When major league know-it-alls say we have few talented players in our system, I just smile. Some people probably predicted Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas would be major leaguers, but nothing special.
I think Royals general manager Dayton Moore is in the camp of those major league experts. His last two years have been a disaster, and I’d love for him to head south and join the Atlanta Braves. His philosophy of keeping our young players in the minor league system until they’re 27 or 28 stinks.
Whit Merrifield could have been up two years before he arrived in Kansas City.
Moore is responsible for the draft, and if our rookies are not quality players with promise then shame on him. He says the draft is a crap shoot. I would say to team owner David Glass that if that’s true, I’ll take Moore’s job for a lot less money and my results couldn’t be worse.
From Idaho Falls to Omaha, we have talent. Don’t waste it.
John Koehler
Kansas City
Direct, non-stop
With Kansas City International Airport in the news every day, let’s be clear about the difference between a non-stop flight and a direct flight.
A non-stop flight does not make a stop until the destination is reached. A direct flight can have numerous stops along the way, and in almost all cases the flight number remains the same and there is no changing of aircraft.
I suspect we all want more non-stop flights, but more direct flights? Not so much.
Cliff Schiappa
Kansas City
Wasted money, fuel
I was sitting at home Sunday afternoon when my house was shaken and the windows rattled by a low-flying jet. I am sure it was for the pregame activities for the Chiefs’ game.
It was a total waste of taxpayer money for the fuel, and the extra wear on the plane was uncalled for. If the self-centered players are not willing to stand for the national anthem, they do not deserve a flyover by the Air Force. They are not worth it.
Mark Edgin
Raytown
