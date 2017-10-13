Letters: Readers discuss true patriotism, a downtown stadium and respect for life

Don’t force it
I grew up saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day in elementary school. I stand with my hand over my heart during the national anthem. I love what my country stands for, and I love the Constitution. I also empathize and support what black athletes are trying to tell us when they take a knee during opening ceremonies.
The Supreme Court said that citizens have the right not to salute the flag or sing the national anthem, according constitutional experts.
Now, disturbing signs point to players being required to stand during the anthem … or what?
This forced display of patriotism reminds me of the people in communist countries who are required to join youth clubs, march in lockstep, salute their glorious leaders and any other thing a brutal dictator deems appropriate to show him honor and that demonstrates his power over the masses.
Be careful, USA.
Judy Hellman
Overland Park
Good for the kids
Over the last 45 years, I have seen this community rise to the occasion of supporting our young children.
Early childhood education has been particularly supported by the philanthropic community, Head Start, the Metropolitan Council on Early Learning, the United Way of Greater Kansas City and the Civic Council, to name a few. But more needs to be done.
Recently, The Kansas City Star carried two important items. First was the announcement by Reps. Kevin Yoder, a Republican from Kansas, and Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, that they are co-sponsoring the Promoting Affordable Childcare for Everyone Act, which would help many parents secure quality child care. (Oct. 8, 19A, “A bipartisan path to affordable child care”)
Second, Science City announced a new learning program for preschool children. (Oct. 11, 2A, “New learning areas for younger children are on the way to Science City”) What a significant addition to help children learn about science.
Kansas City, you can be proud of the good our community has done over the years for our youngest residents.
Jim Caccamo
Kansas City
Why so cool?
Why would anyone think it wise to build a sports stadium in the downtown area? It makes no sense to create another venue in an already congested area where we have the Sprint Center, Bartle Hall and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, along with many other wonderful entertainment possibilities.
I am a fan of Star columnist and eitorial board member Steve Kraske, whose show “Up to Date” I enjoy and listen to every day on public radio, KCUR. However, when I saw him on KCPT’s “Week in Review” recently, he gushed about the proposed stadium, “I think it would be cool.”
How so, Steve?
Wesley Hill
Blue Springs
Expand credit
Here we go again. It seems that Congress’ idea of tax “reform” is to give another giant tax cut to the wealthy and big corporations and little or nothing to everyone else.
Thankfully, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says he wants tax policy to better help American workers. Blunt recently said that “a refundable credit for working-class parents could give millions of people the first real boost to their wallets in years.” Fortunately, he already has something to build upon — the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC. The credit is one of our most effective tools at promoting work and reducing poverty, lifting more than 6 million people out of poverty in 2015, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, has introduced the Grow American Incomes Now, or GAIN, Act. It would increase the EITC and allow more workers to claim it. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that GAIN would benefit 47 million Americans, including almost 1 million workers in Missouri.
The GAIN Act would help the working class just as Blunt wants. If he is true to his word, he will co-sponsor GAIN and reject any tax bill that does not include expansion of the EITC.
Jos G. Linn
Kansas City
What comes next
We often hear, “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” At some level, this must be true because a person is choosing to pull a trigger that enables a machine to kill.
Let’s speed things up and legalize bazookas and cluster bombs for all. If we work hard at this process and the human race is destroyed, the earth would continue.
Maybe a more intelligent species would succeed us, and honor and protect life in all its forms.
Armand Way
Topeka
