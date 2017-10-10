Letters: Readers discuss an offensive comic strip, Olathe changes and Bannister Mall site

Violence isn’t funny
The Kansas City Star owes its readers an apology for publishing the “Wizard of ID” comic Oct. 3. Under the title “6 things to do this fall, Day 2,” it showed a prisoner tied to a stake with firewood around his feet, an executioner with a flaming torch ready to light it and the king ready with a marshmallow on a stick. Its caption: “Make s’mores over a bonfire ...”
This is deeply repugnant and extremely shallow and demonstrates a very sick attempt at humor. Burning anyone alive at the stake is completely devoid of humor.
After the recent slaughter of innocent people in Las Vegas, the timing and publishing of this could not be worse. The creator of the strip erred in making it, the syndicate erred in releasing it and The Star erred in publishing it.
Kirk Duncan
Overland Park
Priced out
Between Johnson County and the city of Olathe, they are destroying Olathe’s heritage.
The county is tearing down many 100-year-old homes to make a parking lot for a new courthouse. The county has already dismantled downtown to the point that practically all that is left are bail bondsmen, jails and lawyers.
I remember the square back in the 1950s and ‘60s where the stores, theater and soda fountains were. It was a treat to visit downtown Olathe.
Not anymore, if you do not have court business to do. No one goes there. It’s a shame, because it used to be beautiful.
Now the city wants to tear down a 100-year-old mansion on the city’s west side to build high-end apartments. (Oct. 7, 913 newsmagazine, Page 5, “Olathe City Council approves luxury apartment development”)
The west side is the only place in Olathe left with affordable housing for low-income people.
It seems like the governments really do not care about their people. If you cannot afford it, you have to move, I guess.
They do things without explaining what is going to happen to the people or the city. It will someday be unaffordable to live here.
Don Spencer
Olathe
Go independent
I was excited to read that Greg Orman might soon announce an independent campaign for Kansas governor. (Oct. 10, 2A, “Orman preps for campaign for governor”)
During Orman’s 2014 race for U.S. Senate, I had the opportunity to meet him, not at a political rally, but at the grocery store one Sunday night.
I recognized him from his campaign ads and wanted to offer a word of encouragement. At that moment, he solidified my opinion of him as a genuinely good guy.
What impressed me the most is that when his opponent ran a negative campaign against him, Orman remained honest and positive throughout.
He has the best interest of Kansas — and the people of Kansas — at heart. As an independent, he’s not tied to special interests and doesn’t answer to any one party. Instead, he’s willing to work with everyone to find the right solutions for the growing number of partisan problems.
As a supporter of the Centrist Project and a member of the state chapter, I believe electing independent candidates is a productive way to bring solutions back to our politics.
That’s why I look forward to supporting Greg Orman again if he gets into the race. I invite you to join me.
Greg Tobey
Olathe
Lost road
I know this is bad timing. My condolences to the Cerner Corporation and its employees after the July death of CEO Neal Patterson.
However, the new office development on the old Bannister Mall property has taken out a pretty, major through street: Hillcrest Road from 87th Street to Bannister Road.
Walkers, bicyclists and people with not-great vehicles must now get on Interstate 435 to the west, or Eastern Avenue or Blue Ridge Boulevard to the east.
I am not sure of the plans, but with the amount of property that Cerner occupies, I think the company or the city should have to come up with a pass-through street to replace the lost Hillcrest Road.
Joseph Bisig
Raytown
Take action
The St. Luke’s Fall 2017 Cardiovascular Consultants newsletter “From the Heart” quotes historian Yuval Noah Harari: “In 2012, throughout the world about 620,000 people died from human violence — war killed 120,000 and crime killed another 500,000. In contrast, 800,000 committed suicide, and 1.5 million died of diabetes. Sugar is now more dangerous than gunpowder.”
We must immediately ban sugar and gunpowder.
Vincent Muirhead
Lawrence
Comments