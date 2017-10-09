Letters to the Editor

Pence at the NFL, ‘east of Troost’ and Confederate products

October 09, 2017 8:30 PM

Cars kill, too

I find it strange that an Oct. 7 letter writer said she is afraid to go anywhere because someone may have a gun.

She needs to do some research. She is more likely to die from many causes other than being shot.

Using her logic, she should never leave her house because someone driving a car might hit her — especially a drunk.

People need to think rationally. Taking away gun rights does not prevent gun violence, just like passing another drunken driving law wouldn’t prevent drunken drivers.

Mark Maston

Kansas City

Wasted effort

Dear President Donald Trump:

Instead of interjecting and having your puppet, Vice President Mike Pence, waste taxpayer dollars — and forgetting we have the First Amendment (Oct. 9, 5B, “NFL Roundup”) — please just concentrate on North Korea and the major problems of our country.

Instead of the fire dying down, you keep pouring gasoline on it. Your 27 percent base won’t change no matter what you do with the NFL, and Jerry Jones will still be your friend.

Bill Boyer

Kansas City

Unfair rules

I just read Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” only to read about the gentrification of Beacon Hill in Kansas City on the front page of The Star. (Oct. 8, “The new ‘east of Troost’”)

It’s hard not to see how black folks are going to be moved out at the first opportunity. Mandating that new home construction be at least 1,800 square feet will help that effort.

It seems reparations need to be offered to African-Americans for the decades of well-documented housing discrimination they’ve suffered as perpetrated by our government, in violation of the 14th Amendment.

Kathleen Kennedy

Kansas City

Work appreciated

Jenee Osterheldt’s commentary in Sunday’s Star should be printed on the front page of every newspaper in the United States. (12A, “Another black man dead, another white cop free: Why we sit, kneel or raise a fist”)

Charles Barnes

Kansas City

Troubling wares

This past weekend, I went to the Burnt District Festival in downtown Harrisonville. I had a wonderful time taking in the sights, smells and family atmosphere. This is what a family-centered event should be like.

That is, until I made it to the east side of the courthouse. My attention was directed to a vendor selling Confederate paraphernalia. The vendor was Sons of Confederate Veterans. In doing a quick internet search of this group, I discovered that many members have strong ties with neo-Confederate and Confederate hate groups.

Is this the kind of image that Harrisonville wishes to convey?

Marc Gagne

Belton

Get it yourself

Since when is free birth control a right? (Oct. 7, 1A, “Rule limits birth control coverage”)

Lisa Stoecklein

Lenexa

Symbol, principle

My father, a career Army officer, taught me respect for the flag because it is a symbol of our country — a country founded on the principles of liberty and justice for all. Love of our flag and country was deeply ingrained in my heart as an 8-year-old.

I followed in my father’s footsteps and served more than 25 years in the Army, including a tour in Vietnam in 1968. I consider my father’s words that the flag is a symbol that has been a beacon of liberty and justice for the oppressed. NFL players who take a knee make me comprehend the reality that there are Americans who do not enjoy liberty and justice. They are asking the nation to recognize iniquities and correct them so no one will feel compelled to take a knee in the future.

Until that day arrives, I acknowledge their courage to rightfully protest injustice in the forum they choose.

I have great pride in our flag, but I will never let my feelings for our flag be greater than those for justice. This is the most important principle my father taught me.

John E. Goodnow

Leavenworth

End is nigh?

An Oct. 7 letter writer’s statement that a man like President Donald Trump comes only once in a lifetime should have relieved me. But some of Trump’s recent effusions have me thinking that my lifetime won’t be as long as I thought it would be, so I am not getting as much of a benefit as I initially thought.

Robert O’Rourke

Leavenworth

  Comments  

