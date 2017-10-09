Trump’s moral fiber is why politicians despise him

Why would a man in his 70s, approaching the later years of his life, want to run for president? Was he looking for fame, fortune or money? I think not.
Or was it because he was sick and tired of seeing all the waste, fraud and abuse being dealt to Americans, who have little or no voice in correcting these problems? Keep in mind that this man had accomplished a lifetime of projects and undertakings, from constructing buildings to golf courses.
Not a politician, nor one who speaks out of both sides of his mouth like most politicians, he is direct and straight to the point.
It is truly a shame that more people don’t realize this type of man comes only once in a lifetime. Keep in mind that he already has amassed prestige, a reputation and a fortune acquired by doing, and not just talking.
Because of his moral fiber and makeup, most politicians despise and reject not only him, but his ideas and solutions on how to make America great again.
DeWayne Steele
Kansas City
