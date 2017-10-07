Letters: Readers discuss thanks to law enforcement, Hyperloop in KC and Walmart

They keep us safe
Thank you, Dana Summers, for saluting Las Vegas police in your Oct. 5 “Off the Easel” cartoon. (15A)
I am all in favor of free speech, the right to protest and so on, but we need to remember that our first responders put their lives on the line every day.
Did you wake up safe and sound today? Thank a police officer, fireman, paramedic or armed forces member. They don’t hear it anywhere near often enough.
Maria Klein
Kansas City
Hyperloop us
Move the Royals downtown and make the old stadium the east stop of the proposed Hyperloop high-speed transportation system across Missouri. (Oct. 5, 5A, “Missouri groups make a renewed push for Hyperloop”) People from St. Louis would then come to Kansas City Chiefs home games.
The Kansas City-to-St. Louis path is the obvious center connection north to Chicago, south to Texas, east to the coast and west across the plains.
Then we truly would be a major regional area with benefits to more than just Kansas City, Mo.
Beth Ciperson
Kansas City, Kan.
Time to act now
Every time we have a mass shooting in this country, those who oppose restrictions on guns claim this is not the right time — that we should only be focused on grieving.
In the eyes of most Americans, this is nothing more than a stall tactic to do absolutely nothing once the grieving is done.
There are many basic gun modifications that can finally be put to rest, and there is no special time for Congress to act. We do not need semi-automatic rifles that can be converted to practically automatic by purchasing a different gun stock.
As the death rate continues to climb, American stupidity rises right along with it. The belief that the Second Amendment somehow allows us to purchase armor-piercing bullets, which in no way improve one’s ability to hunt animals, has no basis in reality.
Their only justification is allowing someone to shoot through vests designed to protect our police and other first responders.
Steven Douglas
Addison
Kansas City
Not Walmart’s fault
I just want to tell Raytown city leaders that Walmart is not the nuisance. (Sept. 28, 6A, “‘Walmart’s bleeding this town,’ Raytown official says”)
When you brought Walmart into the city, you made the tax agreement. The problem with the police having to go to Walmart all the time is not the store’s fault. No signs are posted saying, “Do something so we can call the police.” Walmart employees don’t want to have to call the police. The people who go into the store with the intent to cause trouble are the problem.
Walmart may not pay the taxes you want, but it contributes so much money to the community. Do some investigating and see how much money Walmart and its associates have contributed to your town.
I worked for Walmart for more than 25 years before I retired and was amazed at the fundraisers we did for Children’s Miracle Network and other causes.
If these people aren’t at Walmart causing trouble, they will be somewhere else.
Nina Kemper
Leawood
KCI designs
The drawings of the proposed airport terminal on the front page Friday morning looked nice. (“Kansas City gets first look at plans for new airport terminal”) I’m still not sure about paying $1.3 billion for one-third as many gates. The fountain and live jazz will certainly help keep travelers’ costs down.
The promoters of this project don’t seem to realize that most of us don’t choose airports for their ambiance. We just want to get through and get out.
A Danish acquaintance was surprised that we would change what he called the most convenient airport he’d ever been in — because he didn’t have to spend a lot of time in it.
Donald Milligan
Mission
Let them vote
The Kansas City Star is right in saying we need more voters rather than fewer. (Oct. 4, 12A, “Let’s get more, not fewer, voters engaged”)
I recall from civics class that one reason for the American Revolution was taxation by Great Britain without representation. I think it fair to allow undocumented immigrants who meet the age requirement, reside in the United States and file federal tax returns to be allowed to vote. Furthermore, they should automatically be registered to vote each time they file a return.
It’s simple and fair and honors our revolutionary heritage.
William King
Spring Hill
