Letters to the Editor

September 26, 2017 12:29 PM

Sam Mellinger got it wrong on Clark Hunt’s reaction to NFL protests

Clark Hunt’s wisdom

The Star’s Sam Mellinger, whom I read quite frequently, attempted to chastise Chiefs owner Clark Hunt for his response to the NFL protests. (Sept. 25, 1B, “Chiefs’ Clark Hunt whiffs on an opportunity to lead”) He used a metaphor of a rubber mallet versus a sledgehammer to find fault with Hunt’s response.

A sledgehammer is most often used to break things. It can do great damage.

A rubber mallet is often used to gently put broken joints of delicate objects back together. The rubber mallet is a very useful tool to rebuild and make like new.

Hunt’s response was adequate and thoughtful. He is to be commended. I hope Mellinger will remember that if he keeps writing, I’ll keep reading and lunch is on me.

Brian Mullies

Blue Springs

