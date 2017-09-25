NFL protests, Clark Hunt’s response and the right response

Visual reminder
I may have a solution to players kneeling during the national anthem at Chiefs games.
Before arriving, fans should print pictures of service members who gave their lives in any conflict and bring them to the game. When it is time to play the national anthem, the announcer could say, “We recognize the rights of players who decide to kneel in protest, but we want to remind them of the young men and women who died to ensure they have that freedom.”
During the anthem, fans could hold up their pictures to be shown on the Jumbotron. Maybe 76,000 photos of those who have died to ensure our rights will give the players something to think about while they kneel.
Jeffrey J. Gudmens
Leavenworth
People first
I have to wonder at the priorities of people who are so offended by the peaceful protest of not placing a hand over a heart. Where is their outrage for the bigotry and dehumanization that led to these protests?
How can our president demand NFL players be fired for using their platform to make a protest of these problems when he uses his platform daily to express ill-informed opinions?
Which problem should be more concerning? Kneeling at the national anthem or believing good people attend white supremacist rallies?
This country is populated by white people, black people, brown people, Jewish people, Christian people, Muslim people, Asian people, European people, South American people and many more.
We need to realize the adjectives mean nothing. It’s only the noun — people — that matters. If the protests upset you most, I worry that you might complain about the loudness of a fire alarm rather than respond to the fire itself.
Gary Christian
Lenexa
It truly is amazing that people are still clapping for our disrespectful president. Pitting citizens against citizens is a full-time job for President Donald Trump.
While he again takes the spotlight off his inability to govern, he hurls names and orders at NFL players and at their mothers and owners for allowing them to kneel during the national anthem.
What is disrepectful about kneeling? Our flag is not a person but rather a symbol for the principles we hold dear. When those principles are disrepected as in police violence against black people, then we kneel in recognition that Trump and his base are disrepecting life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
JoCele McEnany
Kansas City
Clark Hunt wisdom
The Star’s Sam Mellinger, whom I read quite frequently, attempted to chastise Chiefs owner Clark Hunt for his response to the NFL protests. (Sept. 25, 1B, “Chiefs’ Clark Hunt whiffs on an opportunity to lead”) He used a metaphor of a rubber mallet versus a sledgehammer to find fault with Hunt’s response.
A sledgehammer is most often used to break things. It can do great damage.
A rubber mallet is often used to gently put broken joints of delicate objects back together. The rubber mallet is a very useful tool to rebuild and make like new.
Hunt’s response was adequate and thoughtful. He is to be commended. I hope Mellinger will remember that if he keeps writing, I’ll keep reading and lunch is on me.
Brian Mullies
Blue Springs
Risky move
I fear that I am in trouble with the White House.
My actions may end my Social Security payments from the president because of my inaction. During the national anthem before the Chiefs game, I sat instead of standing with my hand over my heart.
But I was so comfortable in my recliner in front of the TV.
Paul Zolotor
Raytown
Always American
Many times in my life I have been treated unfairly because I am gay. I have been fired from jobs, discriminated against with regards to housing, bullied by police and the court system and had to physically defend myself from being beat up or worse. I have been denied the right to love and marry who I wanted. I have watched many die because the government refused them health care and medicine.
I have never taken a knee.
I have always stood with hand on heart for our national anthem. I have always been proud of what our country stood for, even if I had to fight to change it. I will defend the Constitution, even though I have to fight for correct interpretation.
I have always dreamed of a better America where everyone is treated equally and not governed by an elite group of rich, white conservatives. I am still fighting.
Take a knee. I will stand up and fight for your right to do so without fear or repercussion. I will stand proud for our flag and fight every day to make sure it represents what our forefathers intended. Whether we stand or kneel, we are Americans.
Dan Stiled
Raytown
