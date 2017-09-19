Letters: Readers discuss Jemele Hill, hurricane blame and Betsy DeVos in Kansas City

Right to speak up
Why do we hold our black sports figures and reporters to a higher standard than our own racist president?
President Donald Trump says the most awful things, and his racist supporters laugh. ESPN’s Jemele Hill calls him what he is, and they call for her firing. NFL player Colin Kaepernick won’t stand in protest of the awful injustices that are being heaped on people of color, and he can’t get a job.
Does anyone see anything wrong with this picture? Every day in every way, this world has turned upside down.
Thank you, Leonard Pitts Jr. and Jeneé Osterheldt, for speaking out and standing up for what is right.
Anna Pearson
Lee’s Summit
Personal wisdom
I am not quite sure where Leonard Pitts Jr. obtained his information regarding President Donald Trump’s treatment and dislike for employees of color. (Sept. 18, 9A, “Read Trump’s own words. What did Jemele Hill get wrong?”)
However, during a stay in a hotel in North Carolina, we made friends with a delightful young African-American woman. She shared many stories of how wonderfully Mr. and Mrs. Trump interacted with their employees while she was working at Trump Tower in New York City. This young woman was very impressed with the care and enthusiasm the Trump family conveyed to each person, no matter what position he or she held. It was only a family matter that caused her to leave the job.
I am sure Pitts talked directly to someone, but, evidently not to this lady of integrity.
Gloria Taylor Stone
Independence
Objection to story
On behalf of the dedicated staff and caregivers of Reliant Care Management Company, I want to express our deep disappointment in the story, “McCaskill friend’s nursing homes troubled.” (Sept 17, 1A) It portrays me and Reliant Care Group as having engaged in fraud. Given no such evidence, other than to point to a civil False Claims Act settlement — fairly common in the health care industry — I find such a characterization to be patently offensive and irresponsible.
Despite our numerous efforts to educate, provide context and correct misperceptions in advance of the story, the reporters ignored pertinent information and simply took what they wanted that fit their pre-determined narrative and discarded the rest.
Reliant was dragged into what was obviously a politically-motivated article, presented with callous disregard to me and the compassionate care Reliant provides to our geriatric and mental health patients throughout Missouri.
We, however, know the truth.
We, our patients and their families know that Reliant remains wholly and tirelessly dedicated to continuing our 27-year track record of providing quality care for our patients.
Richard DeStefane
St. Louis
It follows…
Pat Robertson suggested that Hurricane Katrina targeted New Orleans as God’s punishment for abortion. So could it be that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are God’s punishment for Texas and Florida voting for Donald Trump?
John Meyer
Blue Springs
All together now
Kansas City Academy is known for “its welcoming environment” and “is important because it has diversity and love.” (Sept. 16, 1A, “‘Why us?’ Inside Betsy DeVos’ whirlwind stop at Kansas City Academy”) Yet during U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ recent visit, students too overwhelmed by her presence were allowed to “stay home, come in late or spend time in a safe room.”
I guess diversity is tolerable only if everyone thinks exactly as you do. If I were a tuition-paying parent, I’d ask for a refund.
Ann McLiney
Kansas City
Valued sacrifice
I was shocked to read Sunday that one of the main characters in the current Ken Burns PBS Vietnam series — John Musgrave, a Marine who was badly wounded in battle — was not only a Kansas City-area resident, but grew up in Independence and was a 1966 graduate of my school, Van Horn. (Sept. 17, 1C, “I was not one of them”)
He would have had my father, Bob Klamm, as a teacher for speech, debate and the school play. Even though I am 15 years younger than Musgrave, this makes the Vietnam story a little more personal.
I am grateful for the service that he and so many others provided, and am equally grateful for being young enough to have never faced the draft and other social issues around the war. Thanks to him for sharing his story.
Scott Klamm
Kansas City
