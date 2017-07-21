Letters: Readers discuss the KC streetcar, KCK archdiocese and repealing the ACA

Expand streetcar
In the South Plaza Neighborhood Association, more than 90 percent of our neighbors and members support expanding the streetcar.
Less than $17 a month for a $200,000 home is a savings for everyone. Reduced traffic, use of personal vehicles and related costs are just a start. Accessible, affordable transportation is not small potatoes.
The economic benefit to businesses, churches and educational entities such as UMKC would mean millions of dollars from increased enrollment and participation. These institutions have a moral responsibility to contribute.
Arguments of an unfair, gerrymandered process are pure poppycock. The proposed property tax and sales tax put the smallest burden on homeowners and a graduated contribution, according to assessed value, on those who reap the largest benefits. The democratic decision is given to those who live in the district, not those outside with other interests.
Landlords and businesses would have increased revenue and property value. Residents would reap eased access to all the entertainment businesses and services along the route. Increased customer access would mean more employment and neighborhood stability.
Like the first leg, the streetcar expansion would be loved by all.
Change is painful. This one would be celebrated. We say come on down.
Keith E. Spare
Kansas City
Streetcar cost
In noting the current popularity of the streetcar system, I notice no recent discussion of what the eventual rider fees may be. It may be that the high rate of ridership is significantly influenced by the fact it is free. Positive projections may very well be reduced if cost becomes a factor to riders.
Sheldon Castleman
Raymore
Real accountability
I congratulate the very human leaders of my religion’s administrative structure for rediscovering the effective leadership they have lacked for decades. In the case of the Rev. Scott Kallal, the archdiocese suspended the clergyman suspected of misconduct, investigated and quickly and openly communicated to the public. (July 19, 9A, “KCK archdiocese suspends priest over alleged misconduct”)
The archbishop has shown accountability and transparency to us in his flock. We need such leadership to restore confidence in our religion’s earthly institutions.
Michael Symanski
Overland Park
Let’s talk
America is ideologically split. This became obvious throughout the past presidential election, though the rift isn’t new. Many factors have added to America’s condition, but a lack of conversation is at the forefront.
When conversation halts, unity is lost.
We have become so “my way or the highway” that there is no longer any middle ground upon which to stand and talk. The problem is not that people disagree, but that rather than arguing we have resorted to hurling insults, labeling, getting too offended to continue discussion or retreating to the safety of those who share our thoughts. We aren’t talking with those who think different from us.
Conversation is key to tearing down the belief that ideologies differing from our own are unacceptable. We cannot continue to attach deep moral prejudice to those with different opinions. And neither can we withdraw from the debate. Retreating from discussion or attacking the person with whom we disagree fails all potential progress.
The art of communication between different ideologies cannot be lost to our own negligence. In the near future, we will need it more than ever.
America was built on conversations about differing ideas. We should not forget this.
Jakob Hanschu
Hillsboro, Kan.
And next time …
I’m an independent. I voted for Donald Trump to create change and give him a chance to “drain the swamp.” The Republicans did everything they could to undermine his candidacy and now his presidency.
For seven years, the Republicans complained about Obamacare. For six years, they could have planned its demise or at least a workable alternative. They didn’t accomplish either. They are an ineffectual bunch.
Next election, I’m going to help Trump drain the swamp again. I’m voting against every Republican.
Randy Maddox
Kansas City
Out of my mouth
I wish to applaud Sam Peak for his brilliant guest commentary, “Kobach’s unfair claims about immigration.” (July 17, 9A)
He echoed everything I’ve been saying. Sam, you made my day.
Razia Molina
Lenexa
Comments