Letters: Readers discuss K-State’s Scott Frantz, climate change and attacks on Israel

Thanks, Scott
The July 14 front-page article in the Sports section, “To help ‘kids who are just like me,’ K-State tackle tells ESPN he’s gay,” was one of the best this year.
Sharing that he is gay, Scott Frantz gave all of us an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be a child of God.
One can only guess if God was wearing a larger than usual smile that day.
William McDermet III
Raymore
Climate action
The calving of a record iceberg off the Antarctic ice field brings up a few things. (July 12, KansasCity.com, “Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica”)
Are people afraid they are going to be sued for saying they believe in global warming? Some say, “It’s natural,” as if it’s going to change the impact. Strychnine is natural, but we want to avoid its effects.
We can’t afford to have the planet get significantly warmer or colder. Much of our infrastructure would be destroyed by sea-level changes.
We either need to start now and fundamentally change the way we manufacture and ship goods, or we need to do whatever may make a difference in the change of global sea levels.
U.S. tax incentives and regulation modifications go to the petroleum industry to prop up an industry that will eventually die.
Most other countries put their capital into developing industries. We buy most of our alternative sources from elsewhere. Our policies profit the richest and lead to this nation’s loss of jobs and capital.
If we actively pursue the climate accords, we’d produce better air, water, soil and food and have resources left for our grandkids.
And if we don’t act and scientists are right? Economic collapse for a huge web of reasons.
Greg Kifer
Olathe
Killing must stop
In the “Who cares? It’s just Israelis” category: On Friday morning, three Palestinian men with automatic weapons laid in wait and murdered two Israeli police officers just outside the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. (July 14, KansasCity.com, “Jerusalem shrine to remain closed after attack”)
This is the same Temple Mount that Muslims claim exclusively for themselves, despite established fact that it was built by King Solomon more than 1,500 years before the birth of Muhammad and rebuilt by Israeli King Herod 600 years before.
These young police officers were there to enforce the insane policy, to which Israel has acquiesced, that only Muslims may pray on the Temple Mount.
Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Authority celebrated the “heroic attack” by these “martyrs.” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discounted the incident as an Israeli plot.
This culture of hate and death of Jews is the heart of the problem. These leaders of the Palestinians groom anti-Semitic hatred from birth, in the schools, on media, sports fields and clubs and in the mosques. They encourage, enable and incentivize terrorists and murderers, and then glorify them and pay their families money in perpetuity.
Come on, world. Put a stop to this.
Victor Bergman
Overland Park
Split the difference
It seems that Kansas City wants a new airport but doesn’t want a design that would force you to walk miles to get anywhere in it.
Has anyone thought about building one or two giant rings similar to what we have? We have the land. Make them similar to what we already like — just add the new amenities.
That might be something people could get behind.
Robert O’Connor
Kansas City
No surprises
“Don’t buy a pig in a poke” applies when a buyer does not know all the details of a transaction or buys something sight unseen.
This warning applies to the current health care negotiations.
Back-room, late-night and last-minute deals are a pig in a poke.
We the people demand a 30-day review-and-comment period before a proposed law is passed. This review would be in line with the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, which says we seek to “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility … promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty.”
We the people would be gored by any new health care law, and we do not want to be stuck with a pig in a poke, whereby 20 million or more Americans could lose health care coverage. I prefer major reductions in destructive weapons systems so that we the people may have universal health care coverage.
Henry M. Stoever
Overland Park
