Letters: Readers discuss the ease of using KCI, Kevin Yoder’s good vote to repeal Obamacare and fond memories of Jan Stenerud

Airport ease
In the discussion about a new KCI terminal or updating the present terminal, I haven’t seen disabled accessibility mentioned.
KCI is a jewel for disabled access. You can leave your car, walk a couple hundred feet to TSA and the boarding gate, and board your plane.
When arriving at newer terminals, such as Houston Hobby, be prepared to walk a half-mile or more. We discovered last month that the newer Tampa airport is a mix of punishing puzzles and obstacle courses.
What a relief for the disabled to come and go at KCI. Don’t repeal and replace.
Donald Jarvis
Kansas City
Yoder district
Over the last few days, there have been a lot of letters to the editor describing Rep. Kevin Yoder’s apparent betrayal of his constituents over his vote to repeal and replace Obamacare. I find these letters quite puzzling. Are the letter writers living in the same Kansas 3rd District that I am?
Yoder has run all of his campaigns on a platform of repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a free-market alternative to give Kansans better health care. He won each with overwhelming support.
Despite the childish protests featuring offensive tombstones with the congressman’s name on them — boorish behavior perhaps The Star should disavow — the facts are abundantly clear. Kansas 3rd isn’t a Clinton district, as the media portray it. Hillary Clinton got only 47 percent of the vote, and Yoder again beat his opponent by double digits. Kansas 3rd is a Yoder district.
Sometimes we get tied up in politics and forget that the most important asset of our representatives is their character. It would be hard to find a husband, father and congressman with higher character.
We appreciate him, and the silent majority is proud of his vote on health care.
John Anderson
Prairie Village
Fire codes
Last week marked 18 years since my son Dominic Passantino died in a University of Missouri fraternity house fire the day before Mother’s Day. When your life has never been affected by the horrors of fire, it’s hard to imagine how devastating it can be.
On April 2, The Star reported that fires today can become deadly in less than three minutes and that Missouri lawmakers removed fire sprinkler codes in new construction homes, leaving the decision to homebuyers. (1A, “Safety catch: Fire sprinklers in new homes would save lives, experts say, but many states ban requiring them”)
A code expert said this makes as much sense as letting car buyers decide whether they get seat belts and air bags.
When I sent my sons to school, I didn’t think about fire sprinklers. You trust that your children are in a safe environment. Ironically, most fire deaths occur in the very places we feel safest — our homes. So often these fires and their fateful outcomes are avoidable through the use of sprinklers.
After Dominic’s death, the Columbia City Council passed an ordinance requiring fire sprinklers in Greek housing. I urge lawmakers to do the same for new homes. Fire sprinklers buy time; time buys life.
Donna Henson
Leawood
Star Stenerud
Vahe Gregorian’s column about Jan Stenerud was very interesting from a football prospective, back story and historical perspective. (May 14, 1B, “Stenerud’s story should eclipse one bad day”)
The Stenerud I came to know briefly was also a great guy, a compassionate human being.
My wife, Virginia, and I have a Down syndrome daughter who attended the Developmental Learning Center in Olathe, which needed funding for insurance and professional teachers.
We decided to raise the money with a turkey dinner. To enhance ticket sales, we needed a speaker the public would pay to hear. When asked to speak, Stenerud quickly agreed.
The big night came. Stenerud told attendees to keep trying. Don’t give up. Be kind. He got a standing ovation. Then he signed autographs for everyone and gave as many hugs as he got.
Jan may not even remember this long-ago event, but I’m sure many parents and kids still do.
David G. McIntyre
Leawood
My limelight
President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey was likely inevitable. He described Comey as “a showboat” and “a grandstander.” (May 14, 23A, “Trump tells Liberty grads to stand up to criticism”)
Perhaps Trump felt that Comey had no right to upstage his commander in chief.
Janice Stallings
Kansas City
