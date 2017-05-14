Letters: Readers discuss the success of the AHCA, insufficient reaction to Adrian Jones’ abuse and state Rep. Rick Brattin’s comments on homosexuality

AHCA will work
President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to repeal Obamacare and fix our broken health care system. Millions of people across the country put Republicans back in control in Washington in large part due to that promise.
Now, Trump and House Republicans have taken a first step toward fulfilling it. The Obamacare nightmare has saddled Americans with unaffordable premiums and deductibles and far fewer coverage options.
The American Health Care Act provides desperately needed relief by reducing premiums and deductibles, offering refundable tax credits, expanding health savings accounts and protecting pre-existing conditions. It offers more choice and flexibility while protecting the most vulnerable Americans. These reforms will bring about real change for Missourians who were forced to obtain coverage they didn’t want because of the one-size-fits-all Obamacare mandates. I hope the Senate will keep up the good work by moving this bill into law.
Alad Aguirre
Kansas City
Time for action
I want to thank The Star for its investigation of Adrian Jones’ story. It was very difficult to read. (May 11, 1A, “Boy, 5, told details of his abuse”)
What needs to happen as a result of this tragedy is improved guidelines for the safety of children who are suspected of being abused. From reading the transcripts, it appears that the burden of proof was on a 5-year-old child. That is the first thing that needs to change.
If there is any question of the child’s safety, there should be immediate removal from the family. The next thing that needs to change is more cooperation between the Missouri and Kansas agencies.
There must be a sense of urgency, because lives are at stake.
Don McGuire
Overland Park
This isn’t TV
President Donald Trump apparently thinks he is still on the TV show “The Apprentice.” Because the only thing he has said repeatedly is, “You’re fired.”
I wonder who’s going to be left to run the government after he fires everyone.
Scott Davis
Smithville
Tax system fix
Religious liberty is not now, and never has been, a problem in the United States. But taxes, and who pays them, are the problem.
Religious organizations and others strive for the coveted “tax exempt” designation, and the IRS spends an inordinate amount of time, money and effort to determine who actually qualifies.
As a candidate, Donald Trump pledged to simplify the income tax system. Perhaps, step No. 1 should be to eliminate this much-abused category and treat everybody alike without exception.
Kenneth Lee
Raytown
Tough Trump
In the aftermath of eight years of carefully prepared, pompous rhetoric constructed to appease all and stand for nothing, it is refreshing to have a president who tells it like it is and is not afraid to make tough decisions.
I look forward to the letters to the editor in The Kansas City Star. I encourage all the radical elitists, who seem to have nothing better to do than march in protest, to keep your letters coming. They are a constant source of enjoyment.
Randall Ray Ring
Odessa
Historic context
I commend The Star for the May 10 editorial, “A sign of intolerance in Missouri.” (12A)
I am an associate professor of theological ethics and health care ethics at St. Louis University. I would add that state Rep. Rick Brattin’s intolerance is due to ignorance. Although a cradle Catholic, after my parents’ (both heterosexuals) divorce, I became a fundamentalist, creationist Christian, much like Brattin, so I remember how he interprets the Bible. However, most Christian denominations, including Roman Catholicism, do not hold such views today.
Even with regard to homosexuality, the Catholic church today acknowledges that orientation exists (although officially does not condone its practice), whereas at the time the Bible was written, the authors did not even have such words as “homosexuality” or “heterosexuality.” They assumed that everyone was “straight,” even though they didn’t even have that word. These authors never had in mind anything like mutual, loving, monogamous, faithful, consensual relationships between people of the same sex. In fact, for people of the opposite sex these writers allowed for non-consensual (arranged) sexual relationships, as well as polygamy and divorce. Are lawmakers such as Brattin calling also for a return to such biblical family values?
Tobias Winright
St. Louis
