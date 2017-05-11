Letters: Readers discuss streetcar expansion, the pleasures of Grandview and Hillary Clinton’s thoughts on the 2016 election

Enough streetcar
I’ve voiced my opinion to Kansas City’s mayor and city council, but they are still talking about expanding this streetcar south to UMKC.
Why? The Max bus goes every 30 minutes, with comfortable seating and a schedule. The streetcar has hard seats and an unstable floor, and half the passengers face backward.
Maybe 18th and Vine would benefit from streetcar service, but there’s no need to go south to the Plaza or UMKC.
This would be a huge waste of money.
JoAnn Witt
Kansas City
Unnecessary word
Call me prudish, squeamish, old-fashioned, but the headline for the article regarding the passenger on the United Airlines flight who was refused access to the restroom during final descent was offensive. (May 10, 2A, “KC woman says she had to pee in cup on flight”)
In quoting the passenger, the more casual term would be used, but the word “urinate” would certainly be more appropriate in the headline if one had to be so specific. I’m sure all your readers would understand the more seemly word choice.
Pat Bozich
Kansas City, Kan.
Great Grandview
The recent Star story about a fight at the Truman Heritage Festival needs some extended thought. (May 9, 4A, “Grandview to review plans after large fight at weekend festival”)
There is no doubt that an investigation of the incident needs careful review and proactive planning to help prevent future situations.
As a resident of Grandview for 45 years, I can honestly confirm that it is a wonderful place to live and raise a family.
We represent an American city of all our futures. We have positively faced and planned for the America of respected diversity.
Come and visit our newly renovated Truman Marketplace, The View Community Center, parks, walking trails and our great neighborhoods.
Ron Hoffman
Grandview
Girl Scouting
My daughter spent 11 years in the Daisies, Brownies and Girl Scouts. Her tribe was led by the incomparably caring Candace Bradley and the late and much-missed Ashlei Wheeler.
I asked her about scouting memories. In between the camping, zip-lining, archery, horseback riding, rock climbing and hiking, and the service projects such as stuffing food packs at Harvesters, literacy book drives, reading to toddlers at Operation Breakthrough, weeding the community garden and keeping the elderly company at senior centers, she never once heard the words “contraception,” “abortion,” “sex education” or “sexual rights.” (May 6, 13A, “Guest commentary: Naumann’s Girl Scouts stance rightly reflects Catholic values”)
What my daughter did learn about was personal integrity, inner and outer strength, friendship, honesty, reliability, organization, respect and faith that her true voice would be heard regardless of her gender.
She believed that Girl Scouts and her tribe in particular were places where her options and her future would not be stifled as they might be in many other places in the world: the classroom, the college campus, the workplace.
Unfortunately for many Catholic parishes, stifling appears to be the new order from the archbishop. Luckily for my daughter, blindly taking questionable orders from men was not something she learned from her scout leaders.
Molly Williams
Kansas City
Ever wonder, Archbishop Joseph Naumann, why so many Catholic parents want their daughters to be Girl Scouts? The most common reason is their mothers were Girl Scouts. And with very little urging, they will say they are better for the experience.
This is not an accidental outcome. Girl Scouting is an outstanding leader in youth development and volunteer education. Today’s Girl Scout benefits from research-based, girl-centric, age-appropriate activities. While they follow their interests and build skills, they learn to take responsibility for themselves and work with others.
I’m afraid you have been snookered. Your concern about the “troubling behavior” on the part of Girl Scouts is misplaced. Despite evidence to the contrary, you insist Girl Scouts expose Catholic girls to viewpoints that conflict with their parents’.
Although Girl Scouts is a secular organization, it is decidedly faith-based. All religions are welcomed and celebrated. The program complements and supports girls to become stronger members of their own faiths.
The virtues and values of the Catholic church are hardly served by closing the door on the Girl Scouts.
Frankly, I am very troubled by your behavior.
Stevie Reynolds
Kansas City, Kan.
Comments