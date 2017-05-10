Letters: Readers discuss Yoder’s AHCA vote, Barack Obama’s dignity and U.S. medical innovation

Comey firing
I no longer recognize my America. Such an awful, unprofessional way to fire the head of our FBI. (May 10, 1A, “Trump abruptly fires Comey as FBI chief”)
Tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. Taking away health care for millions without waiting for the Congressional Budget Office score, or for some members of Congress even to read the bill.
The checks and balances of our government are quickly eroding under the current administration. I ask who among you will put our democracy and country before your own interests?
It reminds me of the cliché: sending the wolf to guard the chicken house.
Pamela Saltzman
Lenexa
Yoder, health care
Rep. Kevin Yoder’s inaccurate claims about the health care bill should make voters seek another alternative for his office. His May 10 guest column (13A, “American Health Care Act will lower costs, offer choice”) was placed next to an honest assessment by Michael Gerson.
It is apparent that Yoder’s vote was in lockstep with President Donald Trump.
Fix the flaws. Improve rather than repeal. Be a statesman, not a parrot.
Alice Carroll
Overland Park
Rep. Kevin Yoder, your recent vote on the American Health Care Act was disappointing.
In the same way that the bill was drafted in secrecy and then smuggled to the floor of the House, your own public statements on the proposed repeal were likewise less than forthcoming. On policies as critical as health care, your district deserves — and should expect — more clarity.
Of equal concern was the utter lack of prudence displayed by so-called GOP conservatives. One of your Republican colleagues, Rep. Tom Garrett of Virginia went so far as to openly concede, “I don’t think any individual has read the whole bill.”
Even more appalling than this willful negligence, however, was the underhanded circumvention of an objective review by the Congressional Budget Office. That you would vote on strictly partisan lines, without exercising the bare minimum of due diligence required of responsible lawmaking, is truly regrettable.
On the rare occasion when you demonstrate a willingness to collaborate across party lines, such as your smart sponsorship of the 21st Century Cures Act, the purple demographic of Kansas’ 3rd District will likely continue to be supportive of your incumbency. Sadly, this is not one of those instances.
Paul Lindblade
Olathe
Major contrast
As I listened to former President Barack Obama’s speech after he received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award from the Kennedy family, tears came to my eyes.
It was not because of what he said, but because of his stature as a gentleman compared with the current bully Twitter twit of a president who shows his ignorance every time he tweets and opens his mouth.
The difference between the men became obvious with each word Obama said showing grace, thanks, humility, caring about others rather than himself and worldly views to keep us all safe.
Now, we have a pompous jerk who brags about being elected president rather than being our president. He alienates our allies in favor of our adversaries, keeping the dark cloud of the Russian connection hanging over his head. In Trump’s world, ignorance is bliss.
Robert Miller
Overland Park
Health innovation
Dave Helling got a few things right in his recent column, “Trumpcare will accelerate push for single-payer insurance” — and one thing wrong. (May 7, 15A)
Both the Affordable Care Act and the American Health Care Act are a bit of a dog’s breakfast — they’re just cooked in different kennels’ kitchens. They’ve proved that it’s nearly impossible to make a public-private partnership work in the health care industry. But he really got it wrong when he posited that “health care quality in America is already mediocre, on average, compared with other countries.”
That’s just not the case, even with a delivery system that has its problems. If you strip away the raw emotions of the political battle, there is no other country that consistently delivers the innovation in practice, technique, devices and pharma that defines the U.S. system.
There are other fine medical delivery systems, including in Germany, Japan and elsewhere. But those systems have been fed a steady diet of medical innovation, practice and products developed here, to augment their own.
We should all be cognizant and careful that this great American product isn’t diminished or tarnished by our political inability to fund and deliver it.
Richard F. Thomas Jr.
Kansas City
