Letters: Readers discuss health care repeal and replace, protesting Trump and Girl Scouts in the Catholic church

Drip, drip
When will protest marches and rallies become illegal in the United States as their messages continue to critique and reject this current administration?
Can’t happen here? During President Donald Trump’s campaign, protesters were removed from his rallies and some were physically assaulted by his supporters. An aberration? Attempts to maintain order?
Nice excuses, yet his base continually yelled, “Build the wall!” and “Lock her up!” the latter referencing Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Building walls is not a unifier, nor is accusing one’s opponent of unsubstantiated criminality. Authoritarians, promoting nationalistic patriotism, also demonize minorities and the most vulnerable among us.
Describing the media as “the enemy of the people” and “fake news” is an authoritarian response to alleged adverse coverage. Demeaning judges and our judicial system when unfavorable decisions are rendered rejects the fact that judges act in accordance with the Constitution, including its checks and balances and separation of powers.
Felony and misdemeanor charges have already been issued against more than 200 Inauguration Day protesters. Demeaning anyone and branding everyone threatening this consolidation of power as “terrorists” may stand on Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department agenda.
It’s just a matter of time.
Rosemarie Woods
Kansas City
Inconsistency
Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas decided that the Girl Scouts are no longer a partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel. No more Girl Scout cookie sales in Catholic schools or on parish property. (May 2, 1A, “Kansas archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts, urges end to cookie sales”)
Where was the application of those virtues and values when Bishop Robert Finn of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph became the first U.S. bishop to be held accountable for enabling pedophile priests, Shawn Ratigan and others, for sexually abusing dozens of victims? Many in the archdiocese hierarchy, you included, tried to protect Bishop Finn from a forced resignation, which didn’t happen until Pope Francis took charge. The 47 victims of those sexual-abuse charges will live with the severe emotional scars of the abuse for the rest of their lives.
The abuses were prevalent across the country — Boston, Louisville, Portland, Denver, Chicago, San Diego, L.A. and on and on — with bishops covering up the abuses, shipping the guilty offenders to other locations where they continued their abhorrent behavior.
What about the Boy Scouts, who unfortunately also have a history of pedophilia?
Could you be any more hypocritical?
Joe Zucht
Lenexa
I am a Catholic in this diocese. I have had all four of my girls in the Girl Scouts. And I am a liberal. Archbishop Joseph Naumann confirmed two of my children.
Before the confirmation Mass, parents were asked to have their daughters dress conservatively. Let me tell you, I was appalled at the dress of Catholic mothers and daughters — or should I say lack of clothes? I ask you, respectfully, Archbishop Neumann: Do you actually look at your flock while you are delivering the Lord’s message?
It’s not the Girl Scouts you need worry about. It’s the hypocrisy of your preachings and directives. You can count me as a lost sheep now. And next year, I’m doubling my order of Thin Mints.
Paul Wickingson
Overland Park
Shameful vote
Everyone with an eyelash of conscience must be appalled at the sight of a clutch of very rich white men lusting at the opportunity to deprive 20 million less fortunate citizens of access to health care so they can finance a job-killing tax cut for President Donald Trump’s and their own rich cronies.
Legislators provide themselves wonderful health insurance at our expense.
They should be working to see all have the same affordable access instead of disrupting access for those they are supposed to serve.
The bottom line is that Republicans have no interest in health care or policy, and this bill is more about taxes than insurance.
Their only interest is tax-cutting to benefit ultra-high earners.
They attract values voters of modest incomes with promises to uphold their values, then clobber them with their economic policies.
Every representative one who voted for this must be made aware it was the most important vote of their last term in office.
Dale Beckerman
Prairie Village
