Letters: Readers discuss Royals offense, white privilege and pit bulls

It’s official. We have the worst hitting team in baseball. Royals hitting coach Dale Sveum has got to go. And manager Ned Yost needs to be more hands-on.
Give a “take” sign to hitters who continue to swing at balls. Runner at third base? Squeeze and play small ball until we can really put it in play.
Final hope, ask No. 5 (George Brett) if he’d come back to teach the Royals to hit it hard, not far, because that seems to be our biggest problem.
I’m fine with a shortstop with no home runs. Anyone remember Ozzie Smith in St. Louis swinging for the fences? Of course not.
Chris Stanfield
Overland Park
Privilege real
The Star’s April 27 editorial, “Can we talk about ‘white privilege’?” (14A) reminded me of my first time experiencing it for myself, as a young black male, barely old enough to legally drink alcohol.
My white friend Jim showed up at my apartment, half drunk, urging me to go with him to a bar in Kansas. When we got to Kansas, Jim said he had to use the bathroom (not his exact words ). No sooner had Jim pulled the car over, got out and started to urinate, than a cop pulled up and asked Jim for his ID.
“Well, Jim, I see you’re from Missouri. Do you urinate in public in Missouri?” the officer asked.
With a smirk, Jim replied, “No, I try to hold it until I get to Kansas.”
My jaw dropped when, to my surprise, the cop smiled and said, “Get out of here you crazy kid.” Jim and I quickly went on our way.
Eddie L. Clay
Grandview
Happy silence
There was a beautiful moment in the Wednesday afternoon Royals game. No, I’m not talking about Jorge Bonifacio’s RBI single after TV analyst Rex Hudler suggested he bunt. I’m referring to the audio problem that silenced Hudler while that happened. Now that’s a beautiful thing.
Tom Hall
Lake Quivira
People problem
An April 27 letter writer couldn’t be more wrong on the no-kill shelters and “fighting” dog breeds. (14A)
The problem is not the dog or the breed, but the human. It has been proved over and over that with the proper care and training, pit bulls can be good pets. Many of the dogs rescued from Michael Vick’s illegal fighting operation were successfully rehabilitated and adopted by families.
No-kill shelters should be supported and celebrated, not touted for “fake news” about some breeds.
Jeanne Martin
Kansas City
Words, words
Among the words Todd P. Graves used in his April 25 guest commentary “Star editorial wrong about Senate leader” were “stunned,” “saddened,” “impugn,” “reckless,” “ludicrous,” “liberal group,” “shameful” and “conservative reforms” (an oxymoron in today’s political climate) when speaking about an April 22 editorial in The Kansas City Star.
At first I thought he was talking about that hotel and golf-course magnate — I can’t think of his name, but you may know who I am talking about.
Alas, Graves was speaking about the editorial board. I too am appalled that the board knows so little about the First Amendment. After all, these fine journalists work for a newspaper and should know what a mere lawyer and fine Republican already knows. Could it be that the chairman of the Missouri Republican Party finds it difficult to accept criticism from people he does not agree with, or who may not have voted Republican?
Personally, I do not like a word that supposedly defines people and therefore is all-encompassing. “Democrat,” “liberal” or “conservative” mean nothing when not used in context. More meaningful words that Graves might be familiar with are “fair,” “just,” “competent,” “compassionate,” “humanity,” “common good,” “democracy” and “facts.” Sound familiar?
Harvey Oxman
Lee’s Summit
Give credit
Liberals are going bonkers over Donald Trump’s election and presidency. I’m having a difficult time comprehending all the fuss.
What’s so bad about a free election that was established by our Constitution? Or supporting veterans and police, deporting criminal illegal immigrants and protecting Americans from terrorists? What’s so bad about affordable health care for all, calling out a biased liberal media, giving tax cuts to all and tax reform? What’s so bad about your IRA’s and 401K’s increase since Trump’s election?
What was bad was the mess Trump inherited. Why aren’t liberals squawking about that?
Thomas L. Hay
Lake Waukomis
