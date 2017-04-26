Letters: Readers discuss Ned Yost, the dangers of pit bulls and tax policy

Get to work
The election is over. It’s more than time for both sides to take stock. The Democrats lost the presidency — narrowly; the GOP won Congress — somewhat more decisively.
Time for the Democrats to drop the vitriolic harangues and for the GOP to realize there is no great mandate. Both need to get to the table and do their business. Neither side will be a willing participate while the other side engages in name-calling.
Start with short-term gains: Means test Social Security recipients. Repeal the Affordable Care Act as of Jan. 1, 2018, so both parties can improve, replace and restart. Help slow retail employee layoffs by taxing internet sales. Agree on road and bridge needs. Define objectives for tax reform.
Pick a problem and join in a solution. Stop concentrating on trivia. Give fewer TV interviews. State your position and listen.
We acted by voting. It’s your turn to act.
David Long
Kansas City
Well-rounded
Baseball hasn’t changed that much. The object is still to win.
When Curt Flood challenged the reserve clause in 1969 and free agency was born, players checked their egos at the door. They wanted the opportunity to make more money, but they played the game the right way, by learning every aspect of the game.
Players who now grace the Hall of Fame, such as Willie Mays with 660 career home runs, knew how to bunt. Now we have players who will be lucky to hit 200 home runs in their careers, but because they are considered “power hitters” they never learn to bunt or to give up their at-bats and sacrifice for the team.
What’s worse is that managers like Ned Yost won’t sit players who are clearly struggling because they are considered stars.
Yost needs to learn something. He is not managing a group of egomaniacs, but players who really care. Alcides Escobar, Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon are good baseball players, but they don’t need to play every game.
If the Royals hope to take advantage of the talent on the team, then Yost needs to manage smarter.
Jeffery R. Dysart
Overland Park
Rethink no-kill
So the KC Pet Project won residents’ votes and $14 million in the election earlier this month. They’re on the way to turning Kansas City into a no-kill city.
But have you ever wondered what dogs are not humanely being put down?
Browse through no-kill shelter websites and see for yourselves the breed that is taking up space and eating up your donations. It’s the one that evil human beings breed for money-making blood sports. It’s the kind that attacked a little girl, unprovoked, in Independence recently, and the kind that tops our country’s dog-mauling list.
How about following the National Pit Bull Victim Awareness campaign’s media reports of pit bull attacks for a month? Ask yourself if this is OK.
It’s time to revisit our local public-safety laws. It’s time to re-evaluate “humane” acts that save one breed but may lead to the deaths of other pets and people, including their owners.
Jessica Loh
Lee’s Summit
New airport
At age 16, I went to watch the first flight out of Kansas City International Airport.
That was 1972. Now as a captain for a major airline, I have flown thousands of trips out of Kansas City, both as a passenger and a pilot. KCI was a state-of-the-art design when it opened, but after nearly 50 years, it is dated and in need of replacement.
It is time for Kansas City to build a new terminal that is efficient, convenient and secure. Kansas City has the opportunity to create a wonderful gateway to our city.
Dennis Taylor
Independence
Learn a lesson
Dear America,
Before you enact changes to the federal income tax based on “dynamic scoring,” please come see us out here in Kansas.
Under dynamic scoring, assumptions made about the anticipated increase in economic activity can be used to offset the loss of tax revenues from the cut. We essentially used that approach here in 2012, and have been in more or less financial crisis ever since. You might want to look at our experience before you make the same mistake.
Hope to see you soon.
Love, Kansas.
Gary Hanson
Topeka
Blocked view
Why can’t (most) local TV stations move their stupid logos so we can see the score when they’re doing a game recap? WDAF does this — why can’t KCTV, KMBC and KSHB? It’s very annoying.
David Gergick
Prairie Village
