Letters: Readers separation of church and state, Trump’s travel expenses and Kansas/Israel policy

Where’s the line?
I guess I don’t understand the concept of separation of church and state. To me, separation means separation. Anything else is not separation. If it is OK for the state to pay (with our taxes) for playground upgrades at a religious preschool for the safety of the children, where do you draw the line? (April 16, 4A, “Greitens’ shift may simplify court case”)
Religious preschools and parochial schools exist to teach a specific religion along with other studies. Since the state is not allowed to sponsor any religion, no monies should be given to a church to enhance its ability to teach religion.
These students have every right to attend public schools that might be safer than the religious schools they attend. If the church wants to upgrade its facilities, it should not come from taxpayer monies. If the Supreme Court decides in favor of Trinity Lutheran in Columbia, Mo., then the slope has just become even more slippery.
Bob Siegele
Lawrence
Trump travel
During President Barack Obama’s administration, every time he went golfing Republican elected officials rushed to the microphones. When Obama took a vacation, Republicans condemned him for the cost.
Trump has been in office less than 100 days, and CNN estimates his trips to Mar-a-Lago in his first year will cost more than all Obama’s travel expenditures in office.
The silence on this matter by Republicans is deafening.
Where is the investigation or even a question about the money the Trump organization is making off these trips? Trump stays only at his properties and golfs at his own courses, so the Secret Service must pay the Trump organization for room rental, food and golf carts. The Secret Service must pay for space at Trump Tower while Melania and Barron live in New York. Also, the Secret Service pays for rooms and food at Trump properties around the world while accompanying his children on business trips.
Ethics experts and taxpayers are questioning this, but not Republican officials. Trump continues to claim he is exempt from conflicts of interest because he is no longer running his company. From their silence, Republican officials must agree.
Karen Lane
Shawnee
Discriminatory bill
Recently, the Kansas House passed HB 2409 to sanction businesses that support Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, or BDS, a non-violent movement to pressure Israel to end human rights violations against Palestinians. The vote came within days of Israel’s decision to promote new illegal settlements in the West Bank.
A constitutionally indefensible attack on free speech, the bill would crack down on dissent. It should worry all of us concerned that our rights will be whittled away in the Trump era.
Don’t be fooled by those who call supporters of BDS anti-Semitic and claim they secretly want the destruction of Israel. BDS is directed against illegal occupation and settlement building, not against Israel.
A similar effort helped the world celebrate human rights won by South Africans in the 1990s. Now BDS asks Israel to end human-rights violations against Palestinians. If Israel would cease its illegal occupation and settlements, the boycott movement would also cease.
If you are looking to be a credible and effective force to resist the Trump agenda, join this fight to defeat HB 2409. The Senate will vote in May. Call your state senator to urge a “no” vote.
Jamie Jackson
Kansas City
Baby danger
The excitement of expecting a baby often begins with the preparation of the nursery. Paint colors, cribs and other items are carefully selected to welcome home this most precious new arrival.
Trust is often placed in retailers, with parents thinking, “If it is in the store it must be safe.” This dangerous notion places many infants at risk.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has clearly stated: “Bumper pads should not be used in cribs. There is no evidence that bumper pads prevent injuries, and there is a potential risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment.”
Despite this recommendation, bumper pads continue to be sold, placing babies at risk. From 1988 to 2012, the number of infant deaths related to crib bumpers tripled. This led physicians and lawmakers to push for a ban. Unfortunately, crib bumpers remain very accessible, and many parents unknowingly place their children at risk.
Provide safe sleep environments for your children by placing them to sleep on their backs in cribs with no bumpers or loose items, and ask your pediatricians about safe products.
Doug Later
Kansas City
