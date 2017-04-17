Letters: Readers discuss Benedictine College’s yoga decision, bombing ISIS and Trump’s taxes

Yoga decision
I would like to praise Janelle Lazzo for her extremely well-written guest column in The Star regarding the decision of Benedictine College to drop yoga (at least in name and concept) from the school curriculum. (April 17, 9A, “Yoga’s ‘mysticism’ shouldn’t spook Benedictine College administrators”)
Janelle stated my feelings in a much better way than I could, and I agree with her completely. I hope the college will reconsider this decision.
Margaret Calcara
Fairway
I have been reading with interest about yoga at Benedictine College. I respect the school’s commitment to Catholicism, but my personal experience with yoga has done nothing but made me turn even closer to my god and my faith.
I believe I have been given the intellect and ability to discern between the pure origins of yoga and how the practice can be applied to my life.
I think it’s relevant to point out that I am a lifelong Christian who took up yoga a year ago. In addition to the many physical benefits I receive, just today as I practiced I heard words of “peace, love and light.” Interpret that as you will, but I didn’t leave and immediately question my faith and convert to Hinduism.
I also use the hour in yoga as precious time in my busy day to thank God for all the blessings I have. In today’s world, I think we all — religious or not — could benefit by using words of peace, love and light more in our lives.
I end my practice with my own “amen.” I still don’t know what “namaste” means.
Phil Bressler
Overland Park
Nothing new
President Donald Trump unleashed the military, allowing them to deploy the “mother of all bombs.” (April 14, 2A, “‘Mother of all bombs’ dropped on ISIS caves”) This 22,000-pound behemoth employed against ISIS is some of the latest technology.
By the way, the famous British Royal Air Force Squadron 617 (often known as the Dam Busters) used the Grand Slam during World War II. That bomb weighed 22,000 pounds.
Tom Stroud
Overland Park
No relation
Many citizens of voting age don’t know what to think of President Donald Trump and his often odd behavior and stated beliefs. These are normal for those who grew up in a household where a million here or there was the norm.
Trump isn’t an “every
person” who trundles off to work on a daily basis to keep the lights on and a roof over his head.
It’s an issue when the president can’t relate to how 99 percent of the population lives. It’s a problem when the president doesn’t care how 99 percent of the population lives or views his actions. And Congress is as useless as the steer munching clover in a pasture.
Paul Comerford
Blue Springs
Useful debt
There seems to be a general belief that borrowing by our government is bad. Implementation of this belief can lead to higher-than-necessary taxes.
A study to set out the parameters of a debt program that will minimize long-term stable tax rates is not simple, but I can assure you it involves more than just avoiding debt. I wonder how many of those opposed to governmental debt paid cash for their houses and cars, which are personal capital improvements. Probably not many.
Using debt for the construction or repair of major capital improvements:
▪ Allows taxpayers to keep more of their money in the year of construction or repair of these items.
▪ Levels the payments for the items over periods nearer their useful lives, thus allowing future taxpayers (users of the items) to help pay for them.
▪ Provides opportunities for those who desire safe investments.
The objective of U.S. debt policy should be to have the lowest long-term stable tax rates consistent with sound business practices, and not just to be debt-free.
Hugh Taylor
Overland Park
Trump’s taxes
In a recent phone town hall, Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas said he thought President Donald Trump should release his tax returns. I challenge him to join his colleagues’ attempts to make that happen.
Trump has stated that he intends to overhaul the tax code after trying again to tackle health care. There should be no overhaul of the tax code without seeing his taxes.
The alternative minimum is one thing I have heard some representatives want to eliminate. That is probably the only reason Trump paid federal taxes in 2005.
Call Rep. Yoder if you agree: 913-621-0832 or 202-225-2865.
Dorothy Buchholz
Olathe
