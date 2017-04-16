Letters: Readers discuss Trump vs. truth, Missouri Gas Energy charges and propaganda

Good for the goose
President Donald Trump has lied virtually every day for two years. Now Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lies and says that the gas attack never happened with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tacit agreement. (April 12, 2A, “White House counters Russia’s story on attack”)
Trump is getting back what he has given America. How does he like it?
Patty Nolte
Kansas City
Health care
As a social worker and certified diabetes educator for the past 25 years, I am very concerned about the planned changes to the Affordable Care Act.
I have worked in both urban and rural areas of Missouri, and there is little that is as significant as this issue. I have seen poverty-stricken areas of the state. It is truly a challenge for the underserved to secure health care.
These are people who don’t have Social Security. Some work more than one job while trying to manage diabetes. Others purchase cheap frozen dinners with 1,000 milligrams of sodium.
Any changes that restrict access to health care take us backward. The American Medical Association and American Hospital Association have expressed concern about health care. It is incumbent on elected officials to do everything in their power to expand access to health care. Those officials have premium health-care coverage. It is time for those who elected them to have the same quality health care.
Susan Glatter-Judy
Kansas City
Unfair increase
Missouri Gas Energy’s request to add $5.50 to its customer delivery charge would amount to a 23.9 percent increase from the current $23 rate. (April 12, A6, “Missouri Gas Energy will request increase in delivery charge”)
This is a hardship on small-home owners. It would cost the same for a 500-square-foot home as a 10,000-square-foot home. Most retail businesses prorate delivery charges to the cost of the units sold. This is the only fair way.
I encourage everyone to write to the Missouri Public Service Commission to protest this raise. It is time to get back to fair pricing.
George Hook
Lee’s Summit
The rural spirit
Our hearts ached as we watched wildfires take life, land and property as they spread across the plains. We were staggered by the toll they took on America’s heartland.
Thankfully for all involved, the story didn’t end there. From states like Missouri and Michigan, America’s farm communities came to the aid of their neighbors in need. They did so by loading trailers full of hay, building materials and other items to help them get back on their feet.
It didn’t take a celebrity to encourage them or a program to enable them. Yet away they went, one truck after another, propelled by a rural spirit many don’t understand.
Rural America has been analyzed in the last several months more than the last several years combined. If you truly want to understand this, talk to the farm families that are rebuilding their lives right now and the families helping them do it. You’ll learn all you need to know.
Neil Caskey
Executive Vice President
Osborn Barr
St. Louis
It’s propaganda
The Star’s editorial “Sean Spicer should be sorry but not fired” (April 13, 10A) highlighted a problem, but not the one in the headline.
It is no exaggeration to say that Spicer is a dissembler, emasculator of facts and upender of history. Given his role in the administration, when he shockingly reveals his ignorance (at best) and repeated denigration of Jews (at worst), it is not for The Star to pronounce an apology sufficient.
To excuse the inexcusable — again — is to normalize the abnormal. This is not simply a rare case of reprehensible speech. Spicer’s elevation of certain words and ideas and his boss’ animation of discredited dogma echo the work of 1930s Germany. Propaganda served then, and proves again now, as a deft tool in shifting conversations and clouding understanding.
We must be aggressive in highlighting propaganda and lies when uttered and not accept an unmoving, feckless mea culpa from the administration’s mouthpiece when more is required to keep the country from hurtling into the abyss of fascism.
Leslie D. Mark
Mission Hills
Emphasis
I agree with letter writer Enrique Chaves regarding the pronunciation of names of Latino ballplayers. (April 9, “Say it right”) Surely announcers can get together on the correct pronunciation.
And while we’re at it, how about getting Ryan Lefebvre to say “disseminate” instead of “dissiminate”?
Abe Reddekopp
Kansas City
