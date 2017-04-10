Letters: Readers discuss good Kansas City leaders, the Russia probe and Pittsburg, Kan. student journalists

Great fortune
What a great time for Kansas City. A combination of elected officials, under the excellent leadership of Mayor Sly James, and a professional staff developed by City Manager Troy Schulte, have created a wide range of confidence in our government officials seldom seen anywhere in the country.
We are very fortunate.
Richard L. Berkley
Former mayor
Kansas City
Enlightening
Thank you for the wonderful opinion piece by Nurul Zamzami, “A widening view of where morality and religion intersect.” (April 8, 11A)
She expresses an enlightened and all-embracing view of the purpose of religion, and makes a totally compelling argument for tolerance. May we all be so wise someday.
Best wishes on your return to Indonesia, Miss Zamzami, and thank you for sharing your thoughts.
Nancy Clark
Shawnee
Find the truth
The young journalists in Pittsburg, Kan., followed the facts until they reached the truth. (April 6, 1A, “Student journalists proud of story that led to their new principal’s resignation”)
Finding and publishing the truth is the essence of true journalism, and these students should be commended for their work. They know that freedom of the press means taking responsibility for finding and reporting the facts, always being sure that those facts have been carefully checked. Well done.
Anola Pickett
Kansas City
Across cultures
I want to let the community know there is a place filled with agape (brotherly love) and inclusion. That is the 12th annual Wyandotte County Ethnic Festival to be held at the Kansas City Kansas Community College Field House from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
This festival celebrates the ethnic and cultural diversity in Wyandotte County and surrounding communities. It is an opportunity to meet our neighbors, learn about other cultures and celebrate our common humanity.
The event was created to breathe life into the beloved community that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about and to help nurture his dream right here in Wyandotte County. It is a free event with free parking.
There will be a children’s corner with activities, multicultural entertainment and a free book at the MLK display, as well as a door prize drawing, ethnic food for purchase and free mint tea and water.
This event is a great way to spend Saturday with your family. Will you please join us?
Karen Hernandez
Kansas City, Kan.
You work for us
I would like to thank The Star’s editorial board for the April 10 editorial chiding Congress for hiding from voters. (7A, “Congress, don’t hide from voters. Eventually, they will find you.”)
I especially appreciated the story of Janis Deveney and her efforts to meet with Sen. Roy Blunt.
I have started to think of “King Roy,” our longtime senator, who seems as uninterested in Missouri voters, as if he considered his seat a lifetime reign.
I encourage all Missouri voters to call Blunt to account. We need to make clear to all of our elected representatives: You serve at the pleasure of Missouri voters.
Kathleen Finegan
Kansas City
For, against?
Please help me understand something. President Barack Obama wanted to pursue military action in Syria, and Donald Trump and the GOP were publicly against it. Now they’re very much for it?
Trump took to Twitter in 2013 to say: “AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA — IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!”
Yet according to ABC News, after Trump’s airstrikes last week, “Trump officials seem to send mixed signals on Assad.” That would count as “very bad,” right?
Trump was reportedly compelled to bomb Syria because of images of children and babies affected by chemical weapons. Yet his executive order travel ban denied travel to the U.S. by those families affected. He could have actually protected children and babies from attack by allowing them into the country.
Does this make any sense to you? Because it doesn’t to me.
To me, Trump’s attacks on Syria seem to be a distraction from the increasingly alarming Russia investigations and a response to his abysmal poll numbers. If he truly was concerned about children and babies, he would pursue a diplomatic course and allow refugees into the country.
Christi Clemons
Hoffman
Kansas City
