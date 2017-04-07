Letters: Readers discuss marijuana in KC, solar power and the World War I commemoration at Liberty Memorial

Marijuana vote
Despite a chorus of condescending comments about “unintended consequences,” the voters of Kansas City clearly understood what The Star and certain City Council members do not: It is long past time that we reform the marijuana laws.
Attorneys at Legal Aid told me they would be happy to continue representing indigent municipal marijuana defendants and would have no objection to amending their contract with the city to do so.
That is what needs to happen. Any attempt to amend the ordinance, which was supported by more than 70 percent of the voters, would be a foolish move by City Council members.
The Star opposed Question 5 “because it was a confusing half-step that didn’t solve a difficult problem.” (April 5, 16A, “Voters say yes to Kansas City by approving bond, tax proposals”) If The Star is confused, it needs to talk to the people who proposed this initiative to clear up that confusion.
It seems as if The Star was desperate to find some reason to oppose this measure. Politics is the art of compromise. Letting perfect be the enemy of the good is a foolish political philosophy.
Dan Viets
Coordinator
Missouri NORML
Columbia
No solar fees
I am discouraged by Missouri House Bill 340, which would allow power companies to charge residential consumers with solar panels an additional fee.
My household is installing solar, beginning this week. Our panels will be tied to the grid on a net metering system. The power produced during sunshine will be credited to offset needs at nighttime and on cloudy days. A fee would lengthen the period of return on our investment.
Power companies encourage energy conservation through LED bulbs, programmable thermostats and insulation. Why are they discouraging solar energy with a possible fee?
I hope HB 340 will be modified so that existing solar energy consumers and those in the process of installation pay no fee, or that any fee would be nominal.
I ask our Missouri representatives to encourage residential solar-panel installation and reject these fees for the future of their state, their children and their world.
Misty McNally
Kansas City
History lesson
Kudos to Star photographer Tammy Ljungblad for her magnificent photograph of the Patrouille de France jets flying over Liberty Memorial, and thanks to all the reporters for their article about Thursday’s program. (April 7, 1A, “U.S. entry into WWI remembered”)
I watched the jets from a knoll southwest of the city along with a handful of others. It was a great tribute.
With so much going on in our world right now, this remembrance can get lost. But as one of the speakers commented, we live in the long shadow of World War I.
The war is a testament to the effects the actions of the countries of the world, and particularly the victors of a war, can have on generations far into the future. We must pay attention.
Karen I. Johnson
Westwood
Why Kushner?
I am troubled by the expanding role of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, within the administration.
According to news reports, Kushner is serving as a senior adviser to the president and is responsible for a portfolio that includes Mexico, Canada, Israel and Iraq. He is also in charge of an effort to revitalize the entire U.S. government.
What qualifications does Kushner have to prepare him for these assignments?
Why is he serving as a quasi-secretary of state?
Trump has no governmental, policy or elected-office experience.
One would hope that he would surround himself with highly qualified advisers.
Instead, the president has placed his son-in-law in a top position, for which he is obviously unsuited.
Dianna Whitaker
Kansas City
Poor word choice
Was it absolutely necessary to use the word “grisly” in the April 6 front-page headline, “Jessica Runions’ remains confirmed as part of grisly Cass County find?”
The headline without this term could have still conveyed the message.
We need to be more mindful of family members’ grief and sorrow. May they find comfort and peace.
Toni Anderson
Shawnee
Distress
The U.S. Flag Code says: “The flag should never be displayed with the Union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”
That instance is now.
Lynn Graham
Merriam
Comments