Letters: Readers discuss marijuana in KC, solar power and the World War I commemoration at Liberty Memorial

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has Pause

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

0:27 Hyperloop One could bring supersonic-speed transit to Missouri

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

3:11 Pittsburg High School student journalists in the spotlight

0:39 When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance