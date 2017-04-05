Letters: Readers discuss Kansas City’s election, Claire McCaskill and toll highways

Practical decision
Congratulations to the good citizens of Kansas City for eschewing ideological idiocy and securing the future development of our metropolitan area.
Most noteworthy and praiseworthy was the passage of the sales-tax proposal for the development of a part of the city that has been long neglected. Your foresight is applauded by this Kansan.
Meanwhile, in Brownbackistan, the will of our citizenry continues to be thwarted by an obdurate and obstinate ideological minority of politicians who refuse to take responsibility for the health and safety of their constituents.
Their votes against Medicaid expansion and for guns on campuses and in hospitals need to be answered by all Kansas voters in the 2018 elections by supporting truly moderate Republicans and Democrats.
May we let our voices be heard as loud as the good citizens of Kansas City have spoken.
Bill O’Neill
Overland Park
Gorsuch filibuster
The Star’s April 3 editorial discourages “revenge” by Democrats to oppose the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. (9A, “Democrats, don’t seek revenge by filibustering Neil Gorsuch”)
I say the motif should be “resistance” to the loading of the Supreme Court and other issues in the current march (in goose-step) to oligarchy.
All of us to the left of Rush Limbaugh are the political minority in this winner-take-all era. Hopefully, we can be united enough to push, push, push for transparency and accountability to at least stem the tide.
Bob Campbell
Lawrence
Words, actions
In reaction to The Star’s April 3 editorial on the Democrats’ plans to oppose the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, I say: If only Sen. Claire McCaskill would heed her own words.
Judy Lockett
Prairie Village
Political smarts
Despite Sen. Claire McCaskill’s recent announcement that she will filibuster Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court, she has stated there could be consequences to blocking the nomination.
McCaskill said she is concerned Republicans would change Senate rules and make it easier to appoint conservative justices in the future. Additionally, since Missouri swung heavily Republican in 2016, another consequence McCaskill could face is losing in 2018.
If McCaskill doesn’t vote for cloture, these concerns will be realized.
Republicans are already preparing to move the filibuster to 51 votes for Supreme Court justices. Gorsuch is a replacement for a conservative seat. If the Democrats are smart, they will save their political capital to ensure that a conservative justice is not appointed to a liberal seat.
If McCaskill continues to support filibustering Gorsuch, for which she has failed to produce a legitimate reason, Republicans will be sure to emphasize that in 2018.
This is not meant to be partisan. Here’s the point: Battles far more crucial to the Democratic cause lie ahead. The best way for McCaskill to serve herself and the Democratic Party is to refuse to join the filibuster of Gorsuch.
J. Michael Patton
Kansas City
Toll talk
“If tolls aren’t the answer, then what is? A higher gas tax?” The Star asked in its March 22 editorial, “Tolls? Gas tax? Let’s at least chat about funding Missouri highways.” (16A)
It’s a great question, and one I’ve worked very hard to answer.
I agree, the debate on funding Interstate 70 is old — decades old.
Let’s talk about options for funding Missouri highways — all the options, not just traditional ones, but also options provided by technology.
Missouri has been riding the I-70 funding debate merry-go-round without any progress — in fact, with significant setbacks — for decades. Are we interested in going in circles, or do we prefer to find a viable solution?
Tim Sylvester
President and CEO
Integrated
Roadways.com
Give back on break
Thoughts of privileged college kids romping on sunny beaches for spring break prompt me to laud MU’s Mizzou Alternative Breaks program. MAB gives students an opportunity to spend breaks in service projects both foreign and domestic.
My granddaughter Grace van der Drift returned Saturday from her third trip, working with African-American, Native American and Hispanic children. MAB gives students worthwhile experience learning teamwork, diversity training and leadership while giving to others less fortunate.
Go Mizzou Breaks!
M.K. Mustard
Lake Tapawingo
