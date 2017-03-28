Letters: Readers discuss the Jayhawks, student athletes and the Heartland Men’s Chorus

Great season
I read the comments from KU players and was saddened to see Frank Mason’s tweet that said, “Feel like my life is over,” and that Landen Lucas felt it necessary to apologize to fans. (March 27, 4B, “It’s a tough ending for KU seniors Lucas, Mason”)
I want to say to all the players that watching them play brought me great joy. While I am disappointed that the journey ended as it did, I am so grateful for the enjoyment their playing brought me. I believe they gave their all, and I appreciated it and hope they know that in Jayhawks fans’ hearts they are champions.
You have nothing to be sorry for. We love you all and thank you for a tremendous season.
Myra Hyatt
Leawood
Student-athletes
Congratulations to KU for an awesome, albeit too short, season. Congratulations to MU for landing the Porters, father and son.
However, I am so tired of “one-and-done” recruits. Why can’t a superstar try “two and through” or “three and free”?
I’m sure “four no more” is out of the question, but how about more than one?
Robert Sorter
Shawnee
Meaningful music
I just had the privilege of singing with the Heartland Men’s Chorus in its spring concert, “Identify,” at the Folly Theater. Although the group is known as Kansas City’s gay men’s chorus, members graciously allowed me — a straight United Methodist pastor — to sing with them.
This concert centered around the story of Tyler Clementi, a young man who ended his own life in 2010 after being cyber-bullied because of his sexual orientation.
I have no doubt that every LGBTQIA person who attended came away feeling encouraged and affirmed. They realize “You Have More Friends Than You Know,” as the title of one song promised. It was absolutely a message that went right to the heart of this 65-year-old straight guy, too.
I am at a place in life where the imperative to recognize and claim my authentic, God-given identity could not be more relevant. It is clear to me that pastor is what I do, not who I am. This concert invited me to dig deeper into my own soul.
And I thank the chorus for that.
This group is a regional treasure. Your support makes a huge difference.
Russell Brown
Overland Park
Trash fix
I have a solution to a March 26 letter writer’s concerns about all the trash along our highways and roadways. There once was a time when you saw incarcerated people performing manual labor along the roadside.
Our low- to medium-security prisons are filled with individuals who could clean up our roads and highways. Rather than simply getting three hots and a cot, they should be required to work to repay their debt to society.
This might serve a dual purpose. The work would not be so physically demanding as to be a form of punishment, but it might serve as a deterrent to those who observe them and then think twice about committing a crime.
Jeff Simkins
Overland Park
Good health news
I have faith in the human race again since Congress did not repeal the Affordable Care Act.
It’s just inhuman to let people go without health care. Republicans are not as heartless as I thought.
Now they need to work on the price of prescription drugs. Why do the same drugs in other countries cost a fraction of what we pay in the United States?
Corky Lewis
Lee’s Summit
The news cycle
The new procedure for how the executive branch of our government operates:
A Fox News “journalist” creates a fake news story.
Our president accepts that news as being true and tweets his outrage.
Multiple governmental agencies are forced to spend countless hours and money to investigate, then refute, that story.
Our president, unable to distinguish between fact and fiction and unable to admit an error, doubles down on his belief. He then waits for the next “news” report from Fox.
Repeat daily for four years.
Ridiculous? Yes. Irritating? Yes. Dumb? Yes.
Impeachable? Unfortunately, no.
Steve Barnhart
Kansas City
Food waste
It is amazing how much food we waste in this country. Welcome to the land of the free, home of the brave and all the food we throw away.
Then we wonder why our children have to go with only one meal a day or go hungry. If we took all the food that is still good and donated it, this might not happen.
Please stop all the waste — especially at the grocery stores.
Deb Jenkins
Kansas City
