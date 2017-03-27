Letters: Readers discuss the KU basketball season, pro hockey in KC and Nazi comparisons

Chin up, KU
KU basketball fans around the country will be saying “This was our year” or “Bill Self came up short again.” Let us not forget that 68 teams share the same dream of cutting down the nets at the end of March Madness.
However, as KU fans, the expectations are that we will win the title every year or at least make the Final Four. Anything else is a failure for a powerhouse of college basketball.
All we ever think about, though, are the fans’ feelings. How hard must it be to play under the expectations of a program like KU? After the loss to Oregon, Landen Lucas — the senior center who has had his entire season overly criticized — took to Twitter to apologize to the KU fan base for losing.
I for one would like to thank the Jayhawks for another fun season. Thirteen straight Big 12 Conference titles is nothing to be ashamed of.
Also a big thanks to the seniors on the team for not only striving to meet every unreal expectation set before them, but for meeting a good majority of them. Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.
Cale Hecker
McPherson, Kan.
NHL in KC
As a hockey player myself and a huge fan, I think bringing back a National Hockey League team to this city would do nothing but good.
First, it would grow the sport in the Midwest and bring a national spotlight to this city.
Having another professional team would boost Kansas City to the likes of a Chicago or Dallas. What seems nearly impossible is possible. The NHL announced in June that it will add an expansion team in Las Vegas.
What about a stadium? Well, the Sprint Center is a perfect venue.
As a matter of fact, we have hosted NHL preseason games every year and they have drawn good crowds every time.
Adding a team would not only make downtown all the more popular, but it would grow the sport and put Kansas City on the map for yet another sport.
Danny Powers
Leawood
Care for animals
For those who think an animal shelter is a shame, a place to tuck away in a secluded area out of sight, please research modern shelters.
They are education centers now: places where children gather for field trips, attractions similar to the zoo, places where your company’s employees can go for a staff-bonding project day. They are places to be proud of.
Please don’t ask us to find a hidden location to place a new shelter. Shelters are just as much for the people as the animals.
People are the reason the animals arrive there in the first place. Education is the only way to stop the cycle of animal homelessness.
Kansas Citians, please vote yes on Question 3 on April 4.
Heather Bauer
Overland Park
To the point
After observing what Republicans do in office, I’ve crafted an elegant yet comprehensive statement that they could immediately substitute for their party platform: “No problem exists that cannot be solved by giving more money to billionaires.”
Then they could tack “amen” to the end, just to show how Christian they are.
Lane Van Ham
Kansas City
Condemnation
The board of directors of the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education strongly condemns recent statements by Kansas Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, who alleges that Planned Parenthood is “more insidious than (the Nazis)” and that “the Nazis ought to be incensed by the comparison.”
Having been notified of a donation made in his honor to Great Plains Planned Parenthood, Fitzgerald, a strong opponent of abortion rights, wrote that being associated with Planned Parenthood “is as bad, or worse, as having one’s name associated with Dachau.”
In fact, we are incensed by the senator’s appalling and ill-informed comparisons that trivialize and misappropriate the memory of the Holocaust. While we respect his right to express personal opinions regarding abortion, it is unconscionable and misguided to equate abortion and genocide. In doing so, he distorts history and offends those victimized by the Nazis.
In their names, we call upon all caring Kansans to inform Sen. Fitzgerald that his remarks are an embarrassment to our state and do not reflect the views of the majority of his constituents. Please contact the senator at steve.fitzgerald@
senate.ks.gov or leave a message at 785-296-7357.
Joyce E. Hess
Board President
Midwest Center for
Holocaust Education
Overland Park
Stopped clock
As with most people, time seems to move faster as I grow old.
I feel like the next four years will last forever.
Jeff Curtis
Shawnee
