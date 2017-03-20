Letters: Readers discuss Chuck Berry, Real ID and pornography legislation

A rock great
With the passing of Chuck Berry, we remember other great 1950s rock legends who are no longer with us: Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Bo Diddley, Muddy Waters, Carl Perkins, B.B. King, Ike Turner, Ricky Nelson, Buddy Holly, Ray Charles, Jimmy Reed and Phil Everly, among others.
We remember, too, greats from that era who are still alive: Little Richard, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis and Don Everly.
These artists, and others, produced music that will be remembered forever, unlike the electronically produced noise that passes for pop music today.
Mike Brown
Kansas City
ID mandate
Question: What does a Real ID driver’s license have in common with light bulbs, washing machines and toilets?
Answer: Government mandates that only grow and grow.
Save water. Save energy. In each case, citizens were lulled into complacency by the thought they had a choice between that with which they were familiar and satisfied, and what some faceless bureaucrat said was for their own good.
Choice did not last. By the time it was apparent we had no choice, there was no one left to object.
First they came for the New Yorker’s working toilet, and I did not speak out, because I was not a New Yorker.
Then they came for the Californian’s clean flusher, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Californian.
Then they came for my toilet, and I was left with this new-fangled thing that takes four flushes to … well, you know.
So it will be with Missourians who think they will actually have a choice between our current driver’s license and a Real ID card that eventually may include biometrics, like iris scans, and RFID chips.
Tell your Missouri representative and senator to vote no on Real ID capitulation.
Ron Calzone
Director,
Missouri First Inc.
Maries County, Mo.
Please explain
Will someone please name any developed nation that depends on completely free-market health insurance with coverage for everyone? By “developed” I mean European nations (including Russia), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other similar economies.
Also, perhaps The Star would provide a description of Ayn Rand’s philosophy as worshiped by Paul Ryan and, apparently, most Republicans. We might then understand how the elite are to be allowed to write self-serving rules while the rest of us meekly honor their superiority.
Steve Weeks
Overland Park
The P-word
We’ve got trouble right here in River City. It starts with a P.
It seems the gentlemen in Topeka have discovered the P-word. In this case not “pool,” but “pornography.” (March 18, 2A, “Lawmakers take on porn, Nazis, Real ID, charter schools”)
Kudos for a manly stand. Perhaps we should send Harold Hill into the breach? Issue a musical instrument to each hormonal teenager and march them down Topeka Boulevard.
Gentlemen, we have serious problems in Kansas. I need not enumerate.
Get on with it.
Edmonds Mackey
Fairway
Help schools
The Independence School District is asking us to help it continue to provide a quality education to our young leaders of tomorrow.
Our district is on an aggressive path to help our students receive an education that will give them paths to success in their chosen fields.
Our school board and staff have developed programs to modernize our math and science programs, provide innovative classrooms for woodworking and metal skills, add a much-needed gymnasium at Van Horn and enhance the physical-training facilities at the high schools.
Most of all, they are planning a new elementary school to relieve overcrowding. They will be able to eliminate the mobile units at several schools. Our students deserve to study in regular classrooms.
Because of the district’s diligence in refinancing debt, this is a no-tax-increase issue. Please vote yes April 4 to approve a no-tax-increase bond issue to help the district and our youth achieve these goals.
Don B. Reimal
Former Mayor
Independence
Women’s profile
It would be wonderful to see notable events in women’s sports on the front page of The Star’s sports section.
Young women are the majority of college students. Women’s college sports need to be given the same sports page coverage and emphasis as men’s.
Rosemary Banta
Lee’s Summit
