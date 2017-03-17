Letters: Readers discuss Neil Gorsuch, MU basketball coach, and Roger Marshall’s comments on the poor

Support Gorsuch
As soon as President Donald Trump was elected, his opponents decided they would block and derail every aspect of his agenda.
Trump won because the American public wants him to make key nominations, especially to the Supreme Court. The Democrats hope to silence and undermine the election results with games and useless stalling. Americans can see through these tactics.
Neil Gorsuch has a sterling record as a judge and will follow in the steps of deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch deserves a fair and swift hearing process.
Virginia Weigum
St. Joseph
A bargain
The Star reports that the University of Missouri paid a firm $80,000 to assist in the search for a men’s basketball coach. (March 13, KansasCity
.com, “MU pays Parker Executive Search $80,000 for men’s basketball coaching search”)
I could have done it for half that price.
Richard W. Dahms
Country Club, Mo.
Yes to schools
The Independence School District has a long history of fulfilling financial commitments to its citizens. Since 2011, the district has saved taxpayers more than $6.5 million by refinancing bonds at lower interest rates. By refinancing bonds, the district has aggressively paid down bond debt so no tax increase is needed to issue bonds for the projects in the April 4 election.
In the past, as school district needs arose, the community has responded to support those needs. On April 4, the district needs our help in voting yes on a bond issue with no tax increase. Passage would help to reduce overcrowding, provide for increasing enrollment and create a better learning environment.
As a past superintendent of schools for Independence, I encourage you to vote yes in providing your support for the children of Independence.
David Rock
Independence
Yes to dignity
On April 4, I will vote yes on Kansas City’s ballot questions 1, 2 and 3 to fund general obligation bonds to improve the infrastructure of our city.
Question 3 is where my heart lies, as it involves $50 million for public buildings. This includes partially funding a new, true animal shelter and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to all public buildings. It would provide proper care for those who can’t provide it for themselves.
My mother lived 12 years in a wheelchair, so I appreciate the hardships. Thousands of people can’t easily access buildings or travel our dilapidated sidewalks. I am disheartened watching a person in a wheelchair in the street because of poor sidewalks. This is a moral obligation of a progressive city.
My passion lies with homeless animals, 10,000 of which pass through the current dilapidated building annually. This is a city obligation and moral responsibility also. The small portion of this bond for shelter construction would be enhanced by private funds.
Proper care of animals and assisting our human neighbors in need are what make us decent humans.
Sharon Gartin
Kansas City
Crystal ball?
As America is in a media-induced hysteria about the Congressional Budget Office’s forecast that millions will lose health insurance under President Donald Trump’s new health-care plan, let us not forget that this is the same CBO that projected that millions more people would sign up for the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, than actually signed up.
So in the midst of the trauma, drama and mishap that the latest CBO projections have created, please remember that it missed its last projection by many millions. And that there is no reason to believe the latest projection is any more accurate or credible.
Ken Black
Overland Park
Party difference
Rep. Roger Marshall’s comment that the poor “just don’t want health care” (March 9, 5A, “Kansas lawmaker’s remarks bring backlash”) reeks of arrogance one would expect of Washington and a lack of compassion one would not expect of a physician.
Everybody makes poor decisions occasionally. Just look at Congress and those who elect it.
I used to vote Republican until I realized they were no more inclined to fiscal responsibility than the Democrats. Look at Ronald Reagan: While preaching fiscal conservatism, he tripled the national debt. When Democrats run up the debt, they at least seem to do it in the service of the common man, not for the sake of arms makers, oil companies and Wall Street bankers.
Tom Kurth
Alma, Mo.
