Letter of the Week: Motorcycle noise on Main Street

Recent articles in The Kansas City Star (March 3, 4A, “Copter Club Plaza? Aerial tours spark ground-level gripes”) as well as letters to the editor about noisy tour service helicopters flying over the Country Club Plaza cause me to comment.
I live across the street from the Liberty Memorial, another popular site for these air tours. I find the noise generated by helicopters pales in comparison with that of motorcycles racing up and down Main Street at all hours of the day and night.
Unseasonably warm weather has beckoned bikers to ride singly or in groups, speeding, revving their engines and doing wheelies, providing a taste of spring and summer activities to come.
Kansas City does have an enforceable noise ordinance with a section specific to motor vehicles.
Health Department staff and City Council members put much time and effort into researching, discussing, crafting and adopting the new ordinance.
For the past two years, “Noise Ordinance Enforced” signs have been posted along Main Street between Pershing and 27th Street.
Unfortunately, the Kansas City Police Department has shown little interest and provided no enforcement of the ordinance.
Why is that, and what will it take to bring some reason and consideration to this residential neighborhood?
Jeannie Carlson
Kansas City
