Letters: Readers discuss Trump wiretap claims, homeowner associations and poverty

No confidence
So The Star’s March 7 editorial “Blunt must help sort fact from fiction in Trump wiretap claims” (10A) wants Sen. Roy Blunt to actually do the right thing.
Throughout his years in politics, Blunt has shown a consistent pattern of ingratiating himself with corporate and lobbyist interests, rather than digging deeper and then doing what is right or just.
Why would you actually consider the ethically challenged, morally corrupt Blunt as one who would step up and do the right thing?
It is not only Blunt. In fact, the majority of the Republican members of Congress do not possess the credibility and the ethics required to investigate any issues related to or surrounding President Donald Trump or the Trumpites.
I know I’m not the only one who has concerns with this editorial and with the recommendation that Blunt further investigate the alleged wiretapping.
He has more than likely already come to a conclusion dependent on which way would be more profitable for him. It is foolish to expect someone with such a history to change and do what is right by the country, instead of for his own interests.
Linda D. Roberts
Independence
HOAs do good
Our organization is an umbrella group of 30 homeowner and neighborhood associations in southwest Kansas City. In light of The Star’s articles on associations (March 7, 4A, “Critics wary as Missouri considers HOA rules”), it’s important to speak up in defense.
There is not an accountability issue in most of our local HOAs. They are run by volunteers who live in the neighborhood. They have a vested interest in maintaining property values. There is a registration process with the city, state, county and federal government. They must have declarations and bylaws, and must conduct audits each year.
Many associations host social events to bring people together. They provide services such as snow removal and trash and yard-waste collection. Some perform maintenance on green spaces and street islands, saving cities money.
There is a mentality that “I can do whatever I want with my property.” Many neighborhoods have experienced these situations and wish they had an HOA. They are good for the city. Let’s give them the credit they deserve.
Carol Winterowd
President,
Center Planning &
Development Council
Kansas City
At his word
At the height of the Cuban missile crisis, President John F. Kennedy sent a diplomat to Paris to show the photos of the missile sites in Cuba to French President Charles de Gaulle.
De Gaulle responded that he did not need to see the photos, because Kennedy’s word was good enough.
Would a similar occurrence be possible today?
Hal Marshall
Kansas City
Poverty’s grip
Although I survived the years of living under the scourge of poverty and hunger and the humiliation that goes with them, I will always remember the physical, mental and emotional price my mother paid while doing her best to keep our family together, despite the many roadblocks thrown in her path by Republican politicians.
It’s easy for some politicians, in most cases wealthy Republicans, to leave their gated communities on Thanksgiving and Christmas to do photo ops at homeless shelters. Maybe this insincere gesture of humility serves to soothe their broken conscience for the unconscionable legislation they sponsored that adversely affects poor people the other 363 days of the year.
As The Star stated in the headline of its editorial, “In humiliating the poor, lawmakers embarrass themselves.” (March 11, 14A)
Sadly, these actions also leave a lasting detrimental effect on the children of poor families, who, like me, grow up to remember who our friends were when the chips were down.
Eddie L. Clay
Grandview
Out of touch
OMG! My wife and I have been devastated to suddenly realize we have become socially obsolete.
How has this happened?
Having tried very hard to live judiciously within an acceptable lifestyle, we have experienced a shock to our sensibilities.
But we don’t have smart phones or tablets. We don’t even have cable TV (gasp!).
The worst part is we are going out to dinner this evening, and without an electronic device to hold our undivided attention, we will be reduced to talking to one another.
Imagine, if you will, actually speaking to the person across the table from you.
Alas and alack, where have we gone wrong?
Larry Kauffman
Kansas City
