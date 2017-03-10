Letters: Readers discuss Sam Brownback, Tigers’ placement in the paper and Mindy Corporon

Good appointment
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is being looked at as a possibility to become ambassador to the United Nations for food and agriculture. I think this would be a very good move for President Donald Trump. (March 9, 1A, “Kansas governor mulling a job change”)
Brownback grew up on a pig farm near Parker, Kan., and was Kansas’ secretary of agriculture from 1986 through 1993. During his time as agriculture secretary, he served as a White House fellow in the George H.W. Bush administration.
Also, Brownback shares many of the same political views as Trump.
The governor’s friendly relationship with Vice President Mike Pence would mean similarly kind relations between the president and his new ambassador.
Thomas Angles
Leawood
One can only hope Gov. Sam Brownback will accept an offer to be ambassador. Rome may not be far enough, however, to cleanse the stain of his disastrous reign.
Jamie Troutz
Overland Park
A majority of Kansans are praying that Gov. Sam Brownback gets a job in the Trump administration — any job, including ambassador to nowhere.
This would be a win-win. The governor would save face by prematurely exiting his failed leadership experiment, and the citizens and Legislature could get on with restoring fiscal, educational and social responsibilities for our state.
Ted Steinmeyer Jr.
Overland Park
Tigers underplayed
Really? A dramatic sports and human story about the Missouri basketball team’s last-second overtime win over Auburn, and you put it on 8B? (March 9, “Puryear’s three in OT gives Mizzou win”)
Get your priorities straight. I’m not a big MU fan, but this story was more interesting than any of the front-page Sports Daily stories Thursday morning.
Jim Edwards
Kansas City
Blackout
Sorry, Amy Goldman Koss. I, too, would revel in a week of glorious Trumplessness, but I fear it would come at too great a cost. (March 8, 17A, “Could some of us have just a few days of a Trump blackout?”)
Just look at all the shameless things he does when he knows we’re watching. He makes up a conspiracy about Barack Obama wiretapping Trump Tower, apparently out of thin air and a whiff of innuendo from talk radio. He decries the Fourth Estate as “enemies of the people” but praises Vladimir Putin.
He keeps issuing unconstitutional travel bans, trashing immigrants and insisting on building a wall on the Mexican border that even law enforcement there says won’t work — but would cost taxpayers billions.
The only thing that stands between him and whatever ill-considered idea he cooks up next is the pressure of negative public opinion.
No, it’s a seductive dream. But we won’t have that luxury for at least four years, because we have to watch that guy like a hawk.
Jan S. Gephardt
Westwood
Every parent knows to ignore temper tantrums. I would go for just a week without a tweet and hours of coverage about it. How about just saying, “Whatever,” and move on to something else like, I don’t know, people starving in Sudan.
Catherine Bogue
Independence
Time to listen
Recently, the conservative Koch brothers have spoken out against President Donald Trump’s travel ban, with Charles Koch Foundation President Brian Hooks telling the Washington Post that it’s “the wrong approach.” They believe there are alternative national security plans that don’t involve the banning of immigrants.
When two extremely wealthy conservatives disagree with Trump, maybe he should rethink some of the decisions he’s making as president.
Joe Shrout
Leawood
Thank you, Mindy
Now, more than ever, the message of kindness is the key to navigating through the unimaginable pain and consequences of hatred. As Mindy Corporon so eloquently wrote in her column “We can overcome hatred and ignorance together” (March 8, 17A) , understanding leads to kindness. This truly can change our world.
We need heroes in our world. Mindy is a hero. She is a role model who every day inspires me. Her story is a lesson for all of us, our children and our grandchildren.
Let’s join Mindy on her journey. Be a part of Seven Days — Make A Ripple, Change the World. Her compass leads us to a better world. Her path elevates all of us.
Thank you, Mindy.
Merilyn Berenbom
Prairie Village
