Letters: Readers discuss KC’s bond proposals, a pioneering woman lawyer and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

‘Yes’ for KC
As someone who has watched our city — particularly the Northland — grow and grow over the years, I am glad to see that our city council has the fortitude and foresight to deal with our aging infrastructure.
Wherever you go in our city, you find crumbling bridges, uneven streets, broken water lines, recurring flood problems and public facilities — including our beloved Starlight Theatre — that are partly or completely inaccessible to our disabled citizens.
No one likes a property-tax increase, even a very small one like that called for in Questions 1, 2, and 3 on the April 4 ballot. But the city, like any responsible homeowner, must invest in its “house” every so often or it will become dilapidated to the point that no one will want to live there.
I certainly don’t vote for every tax increase that comes down the pike, but I believe that now, with more and more young people and their families discovering the beauty and many wonderful amenities of our town, it is time to buck up and get Kansas City ready to meet its very promising future.
I urge everyone to get out and vote for these three important bond proposals on April 4.
Anita B. Gorman
Kansas City
Life well lived
In the March 5 edition of The Star, I noticed the obituary for Carolee Sauder Leek. It described her as “a role model for countless women lawyers in Kansas City.”
I was one of those lawyers for whom Carolee paved the way, and I do recognize her name.
I came to the Kansas City area from law school in 1965 and was delighted to know there was a female legal presence on the Kansas side of the state line. Carolee was a prominent one.
So, a toast to a life well lived and a thanks from those who followed in Carolee’s footsteps.
Karen I. Johnson
Westwood
Music for the soul
Kansas City is a lively city, and we’re having a renaissance. Our vibrant arts, food and music are top notch.
While trying to navigate through all the noise that surrounds us on a minute-by-minute basis, these small joys of the city are a respite to us all.
Before beginning the weekly deluge of new current events, I find nothing better than the music at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. In the heart of our city, the most thoughtful, profound and timely music can be found.
Listening to the choir and organist playing a dirge, a psalm, a requiem or even Morrissey can bring together a fractured community.
I urge you: Turn off the radio and the TV, and get thee to St. Paul’s on a Sunday morning.
Alison Barnes Martin
Kansas City
Wisdom of the past
Late President Harry S. Truman once said that Americans need to keep our personalities out of politics.
This goal might be achievable if the electronic and print media would quit treating politics — especially presidential politics — as a sporting event.
Instead of a good, inexpensive cigar, the nation really needs many more statesmen who run for office to serve the country rather than to promote their own agendas.
America was built on compromise — something that now seems to be impossible because the extremist wingnuts are running the agenda.
Russ Warren
Nevada, Mo.
Peaceful assembly
I went by the President Donald Trump rally last weekend in Overland Park to see what was going on.
No one overturned a car, no one broke windows or damaged property.
I heard no one shouting obscenities.
Someone played the national anthem, and everyone stood.
That was followed by the Lord’s Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance. A peaceful march followed.
What a great day!
Terry Taton
Olathe
Unjust sentence?
As I read about Bryan Sheppard’s release after 22 years (March 7, 3A, “Bryan Sheppard freed after 22 years in prison”), I was struck by the argument that some think he deserved life in prison because he should have known better at the age of 17.
The judge disagreed. He noted that Bryan was a juvenile and had experienced a tough background.
Let’s be honest: We don’t let 17-year-olds buy tobacco, alcohol or handguns or gamble at casinos. Why?
Honestly, I never felt like a real adult until about 24 or 25, and my history wasn’t that rough.
Twenty years for being an accomplice in arson leading to unintended death is not a light sentence.
It’s more than half of Bryan’s life.
Mike Seeger
Kansas City
