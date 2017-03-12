Letter of the Week: Pedestrian danger in the Crossroads

Kansas City’s 20th Street Streetscape Project, which stretches from Southwest Boulevard to Grand Boulevard in the Crossroads Arts District, was designed to create a walkable downtown, among many other objectives.
For those of us who live and work in this area, it brought a collective sigh of relief because of the previous difficulty in navigating this busy street as we went about our daily lives.
Upon the project’s completion, the improvements are many and beautiful.
On the afternoon of Friday, March 3, my husband was walking in the crosswalk with our two pugs when a vehicle kept approaching without slowing or stopping to allow them to cross.
As a result, my husband tried to run with our dogs. The leashes tangled and he fell.
My husband sustained severe bruises and scrapes, and our dog Lena had a heart attack and died — presumably from fear.
Numerous people helped them get up, and they did get the license-plate number.
But we can never bring Lena back.
This is not the first time we have witnessed blatant disregard for pedestrians. Streets can be improved and crosswalks added. But until people slow down and extend courtesy and respect to our walking population, tragedies like this will continue to occur.
Pay attention, slow down — and care about others.
Melissa Luke
Kansas City
