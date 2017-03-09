Letters: Readers discuss KU Jayhawks, an act of kindness, and Harry S. Truman

Hoops disappointment
After just watching the Kansas Jayhawks lose to the Horned Frogs, I am a little irked that Josh Jackson is suspended. If he didn’t decide to leave the scene after hitting a parked car, then maybe the Jayhawks would’ve won and gone on to win the whole Big 12 tournament.
I hope they will at least make it to the Elite Eight in March Madness.
I am just a little disappointed with how the boys have been playing lately. They’re better than this, and I hate biting my nails watching every single basketball game whether it be against another top 10 or unranked team.
They have been notorious for making every game a close game lately. That needs to stop. They need to just blow those unranked and not-as-skilled teams out of the water — end of story.
P.J. Daly
Overland Park
KU contradiction
I did not grow up in the area and did not attend KU. I attend about half of KU’s home games. I hope the Jayhawks win but do not lose sleep if they don’t.
My perspective on KU basketball is mostly unbiased, and I am disturbed by the volume of bad behavior by some players.
My wife and I went to KU’s Senior Night game against Oklahoma. After the game, the three seniors addressed coach Bill Self and each of the assistant coaches, the training staff and their academic adviser.
It was apparent that each person the players spoke to was a good person with a genuine intent to have a positive impact on these young men and their teammates. The quality and depth of the players’ support system was on display, and it was impressive.
Leaving Allen Fieldhouse, I was struck by how profoundly contradictory it is to consider how of some of the players’ behavior could occur after seeing how robust and competent KU’s support system appears to be. What’s missing?
Paul Taylor
Overland Park
Act of kindness
Last week, I took an older friend to Brookside for lunch to celebrate her birthday. She walks with a cane and has to be very careful.
As we were just about to walk out of the parking lot, a very nice young man rushed over and told my friend to take his arm, and he carefully walked her across the street and even opened both doors to the restaurant, not leaving until we were inside.
We didn’t get his name. However, he was in a Kansas City Water Department uniform and was working at 63rd Street and Brookside Road.
I wanted to thank him for his kindness and chivalry. I hope his co-workers and/or supervisors see this, recognize him and appreciate what a kind person they work with these days. Kindness never goes out of style.
Deanna Cooper Rudd
Prairie Village
Wishful thinking
The 45th president of the United States makes me wish for the modest man from Missouri, Harry S. Truman.
Walter Finch
Olathe
Recipe for trouble
You can’t take young men and women who are often academically unprepared for college, segregate them from other students in athletic dorms and then have them walk around campus like rock stars and not expect them to act out occasionally.
This is a problem waiting to happen.
Jim Eschrich
Lenexa
Compassion
As western nations debate the refugee crisis, lives hang in the balance. Advocating a pause in migrant admission, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said, “Our nation has always been welcoming, but we cannot let terrorists take advantage of our compassion.”
He later referred to the policy as “common sense.”
As mercy takes a back seat, Ryan’s analytical approach begs the question: Is common sense superior to a compassionate heart?
Jean-Jacques Rousseau said it is reason that allows a person to witness suffering and say, “Perish if you will; I am safe.”
The 2015 story of Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi is a prime example. Photographs depicted his lifeless 3-year-old body lying face down on a rocky Turkish beach. Aylan drowned when the overloaded raft carrying his family capsized on its way to Europe.
Despite the emotional impact of this image, reason dominates the dialogue even still.
Ironically, as helpless people die, we worry about them taking advantage of us. Empathy should guide every law, every act and every order.
People such as Ryan can argue on the basis of “common sense,” but avoidable tragedies will continue to occur until compassion becomes the prevalent principle of our policy.
Addison Graham
Blue Springs
