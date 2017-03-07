Letters: Readers discuss good in America, lead ammunition and Kim Anderson

Promote good
The March 4 Star included a heartwarming article about Jews and Muslims helping each other after disastrous events. (2C, “Jews rally to support burned Florida mosque”)
In one instance, Jews donated funds to help rebuild a mosque that had been razed by an arson fire. In another, Muslims donated funds to help repair tombstones damaged in last month’s vandalism at a suburvan St. Louis cemetery.
While the media bombard us with negative news about race and religious tensions, this item is a breath of fresh air. My only complaint is that it was buried inside the FYI section and not on Page 1A.
Joseph Levin
Fairway
Lead ammunition
Dear Rep. Sam Graves,
If you are so concerned about rules, regulations and executive actions, I suggest you take action to rein in the sitting president.
You recently mailed me a letter critical of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s ban of lead-based ammunition on federal lands. I agree with this policy. Lead is toxic. If more care is not taken to protect wildlife, it will not matter who can or can’t afford ammunition. There won’t be any wildlife to hunt.
In addition, the claim in your letter that this ban violates the Second Amendment is a blatant distortion. In general, I have no issue with firearms for hunting and sporting use. However, it is my understanding that the Second Amendment provides the right to bear arms in well-regulated militias. Regulating the type of ammunition used on federal land in no way impinges on that right. Neither does the taxation of ammunition by local governments.
I strongly believe that restricting access to weapons such as assault rifles and other military style weapons that have no other purpose than to kill people is essential to maintaining a safe society.
Jesse Phillips
Parkville
Oh, grow up
When I was quite young, my parents told me that anyone could grow up to be president of the United States.
Well, Donald Trump has clearly demonstrated that you don’t have to grow up to become president.
Joseph Coughlin
Kansas City
Kim Anderson
I have always been proud of my degrees from the University of Missouri. Now I’m not so sure, what with the firing of Kim Anderson on the heels of our spineless leadership of a couple of years ago replaced by not any better. (March 6, 1B, “Through at Mizzou”)
Anderson cleaned up the mess the former coach left, did his best to recruit quality people and had only three years to get back to competitive status.
I only hope the athletic director doesn’t hire someone who screams at his players during games and leaves another mess. Maybe then I’ll begin to be proud of Mizzou again.
Edward H. Barnes
Prairie Village
Waters rule
President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to roll back the Waters of the U.S. rule, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s effort to withdraw the rule, is welcome not just to farmers and ranchers across the country but to anyone who understands the danger of government overreach.
Builders, homeowners, developers, golf course managers, cities, counties, states and farmers and ranchers knew the WOTUS rule was a federal land grab, aimed at telling farmers, ranchers and others how to run their businesses. The previous administration’s EPA failed to listen to farmers’ and ranchers’ concerns when drafting the rule and created widespread confusion for agriculture. Under the rule, the smallest pond or ditch could be declared a federal waterway.
We join many of our fellow Kansans to thank Trump’s and Pruitt’s efforts to stop WOTUS, answer the call for a common-sense approach to regulatory reform and recognize the positive conservation efforts of farmers and ranchers.
Rich Felts
President
Kansas Farm Bureau
Manhattan
Cheers for Bloch
Henry Bloch is a national treasure who lives in and loves Kansas City.
Michael Mardikes
Kansas City
A great help
My son recently attended an event at the Mac-N-Seitz baseball facility in your city. Unfortunately, he left his baseball glove there. The staff was so generous in assisting him to get it shipped home because we live more than 200 miles away.
You are very lucky to have such a great organization for kids. We were greatly impressed.
Sherri Hannah
Nixa, Mo.
Comments