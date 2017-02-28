Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s ‘creative disruption,’ KU basketball players, the Oscars and abortion

Creative?
I would like to comment on the use of the term “creative disruption” by the opportunist Rep. Kevin Yoder to describe the tweets, appointments and policies put forth by the current occupant of the White House. (Feb. 26, 4A, “Trump brings ‘creative disruption,’ Yoder says”)
The insensitive, provocative remarks made by both men have caused untold anxiety for many members of our community and contributed to the rise in acts of violence across our country during the campaign and since the inauguration.
We do not need Yoder to represent the 3rd Congressional District, and we do not need him to lead Kansas.
Marcia Brox
Shawnee
Comfort?
It was with pleasure that I read “KU’s Jackson faces charge, but Self has given his penalty.” (Feb. 25, 1B)
It is comforting knowing coach Bill Self and the KU administration do not take lightly criminal acts their basketball players may commit. I am especially heartened by the immediate and swift punishment extended to the student-athletes.
I also appreciate the fact that student-athletes are allowed to frequent drinking establishments under age and in the wee hours of the morning while on scholarship. Obviously, this is the reason a student-athlete felt it necessary to take out his frustrations on another student’s automobile.
I wonder what attributes Self believes an individual should have in becoming a “great ambassador for the university.” Is it the fact the individual in question has started all 30 games and is second on the team in scoring? Certainly this surpasses any notable academic achievements real students obtain.
It is comforting knowing that athletic success far outweighs academic achievements in our schools of higher learning.
Dennis Chenoweth
Kansas City
Health choice
Gov. Sam Brownback seems determined to push Kansas’ bad decisions on the rest of the nation — first with failing tax policies and now with abortion.
Brownback recently encouraged President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders to follow Kansas’ lead in banning the most common second-trimester abortion procedure. Dilation and evacuation is an internationally accepted medical procedure, and Kansas’ ban against it has been stayed since 2015.
The overarching question the Kansas Supreme Court will answer at a March 16 hearing is whether the Kansas Constitution protects a woman’s right to abortion care.
Abortion is not a political issue. It is health care.
Lawmakers should not reduce a woman’s worth to her pregnancy status. Women should have the right to make health-care decisions for themselves.
About 70 percent of patients seeking to terminate a pregnancy at our clinics in Wichita and Oklahoma City already are mothers. When they come to us for care, they are simply trying to make the best decision for themselves and their families.
Banning this procedure won’t stop abortion. It will only push women further into the margins and potentially put them in harm’s way.
Julie A. Burkhart
Founder and CEO
Trust Women
Foundation and
Trust Women South
Wind Women’s Center
Wichita
Bike lanes
On Feb. 17, my dad was hit by a car while he was riding his bike. I think Kansas City should make safer bike lanes.
When we moved here, people warned my family that Kansas City is notoriously dangerous for bikers. For example, a couple years ago a friend of our family was riding his bike when he was hit by a car, and he broke his back.
We should take a lesson from Topeka, which has great bike lanes. When there’s lots of traffic, you never have to cross it when biking.
A similar system would be a great addition to an already great place, and Kansas Citians wouldn’t fear biking here and wouldn’t get hit by a car like my dad.
Michael Foster, 11
Kansas City
Trump’s fault
I’ve been chuckling at the major screwup Sunday night at the Oscars, the world’s most self-aggrandizing show of puffery. (Feb. 27, 6A, “Moonlight shines brightest”)
I’m sure the overinflated egos of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ finest will figure out a way to blame their screwup on President Donald Trump.
Best outcome I could have hoped for.
Michael J. Callahan
Kansas City
Tax break
You have got to be kidding that the city is considering a huge tax break for rehab of the McQueeny Lock building. (Feb. 23, 6A, “McQueeny Lock building rehab goes to KC Council”)
Just the statement, “We really need to get the 100 percent to make the project work,” by lawyer Chase Simmons tells me this deal doesn’t work.
Calling this area of the Crossroads district “the Gaza” is pure marketing. Just wait a year and someone will pay full price for this beautiful building in a prime real estate spot.
I think most people would say to the tenants that if you want more visibility then purchase a billboard. Why should the citizens and workers in Kansas City pay your tax bill for a new high-visibility building?
Seriously folks, it’s time to stop giving away tax dollars while citizens pay their bills for doing business here.
Teresa Hellman
Prairie Village
