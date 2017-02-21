Letters: Readers discuss immigrants, SCOTUS, football safety and infrastructure

We are one
I am the grandson of Croation immigrants, legally admitted to this country. Even though they worked hard, our history of hate and discrimination did not spare them.
Our country is steeped in a history of hatred of those who are different from the majority. We have portrayed them as less than human, second-class citizens. We have done it to Native Americans, African slaves, Chinese laborers, the Irish, the Italians, Mexican field laborers, Catholics, gays, the poor, Muslims, Jews and the infirm.
And to add to this hatred and isolation, we blamed their entire populations for their social problems, their poverty.
Had we lifted them up, educated them equally, recognized their humanity, addressed their needs constructively, created pathways to quality employment, accepted their right to love whomever they wish, respected their heritage in order to bring them into the American culture, our current struggles could have been somewhat lighter.
I am not naive. Each group must deal with inner problems that no outsider can repair. Yet individuals have risen above all obstacles to contribute enormously to our country.
We are one human race.
Patrick Orlich
Weatherby Lake
Split solution
I theorize that many voters for President Donald Trump compromised their principles hoping to create a better future with a conservative Supreme Court nominee, looking past shortcomings in an honest belief they were doing the right thing. The GOP may well have been rewarded by holding out that carrot.
The moment of truth has arrived. Democrats might insist on not being cheated out of a justice, and the Senate might go nuclear, allowing a simple majority to stop the filibuster. If so, I predict the conservatives will rue the day, because the previously unmotivated voter might vote again.
Without the filibuster, a simple majority will legislate, creating drastic changes with election cycles instead of the slow pace now innate.
Maybe the answer is to leave the court evenly split at 4-4. This would allow liberals on the coasts to live under liberal circuit court rulings and conservatives to live under conservative circuit court rulings. A compromise for sure. But isn’t that the whole idea of what the founders envisioned?
Don Porter
Overland Park
Football safety
The topic of youth football remains controversial. A new format, modified tackle football, has been proposed in an attempt to increase participation and provide a safer alternative. Modifications have been made to make the game safer, but this new format still involves repeated hits to the brain.
As a concerned citizen, I see this new format only as a means for youth football organizations to keep kids playing while still not protecting them from the long-term effects of frequent blows to the head.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that removing tackling from football altogether would likely decrease overall injuries, including concussions.
Preventing head injuries is not about eliminating all sports or ruining football; it is about keeping children safe and protecting them from injuries that could affect their lives long after football is over.
Jennifer Gnefkow
Lee’s Summit
Who pays?
According to a study from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, immigrants illegally in the United States pay nearly $12 billion annually in state and local taxes. And the man who bragged that he is smart for not paying taxes wants to deport them.
Richard C. Lumpkin
Prairie Village
Missed leadership
President Donald Trump promised to rebuild our national infrastructure. Recently, the Oroville Dam spillway in California developed a massive crater, compromising the integrity of the dam and leading to an emergency evacuation order for 200,000 people. Structural failure is the cause.
The dam was built in 1967. It is part of our failing national infrastructure that Congress has ignored for years.
Trump missed a wonderful opportunity to go to California, a state he did not win, and show his concern for the people there. It’s what a president does. And it would have gone a long way in giving infrastructure legislation a kickstart.
Instead, he put on a spectacle of a news conference that alarmed Americans and our allies abroad. Then he held a campaign-style rally in Florida to make it appear as if he was doing something.
News flash, Mr. President: Executive orders are not laws. Please get to work with Congress and rebuild our roads, bridges, airports and dams, and create some jobs. We’re watching.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
