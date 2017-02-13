Letters: Valentine’s Day messages from Cupid’s cozy couples

Serendipity
Carla and I attended a reunion at the Elks club in Lawrence. It was the first time Carla and I had danced together. We had been married 18 months. I was 26 and Carla 21.
We danced foxtrot, swing, West Coast and others. I was surprised Carla could dance to any dance. I finally asked Carla how she knew every dance that I could dance. She said she took lessons in a school in Gladstone at 12 years old.
I told her my brother and I were the ones who taught those lessons. Carla was the girl who had no partner each week. One way I helped during classes was to dance with the girl who had no dance partner. Since she was 12 and I was 17, we never saw each other again — until we met at our workplace in downtown Kansas City eight years later.
We told her mom what we had learned, her mother went to the office and found the receipt for the lessons she had paid my brother for years before.
We are blessed. Last December was our 49th year of marriage and we are still dancing.
Gary and Carla Heese
Kansas City
Love note
It’s Valentine’s Day. Do you remember how our story began?
Was it 29 years ago in a classroom where you were buried in your book? I doubt if you ever saw me, for I still yearn for you to look at me.
I see you buried in your phone checking Facebook and realize that I am indeed a lucky man. You manage our home, schedules, even diets and make all envious of our very structured life.
Honey, I am so devoted that for one loving glance, I would happily walk your dog at 4 a.m. instead of the 5 a.m. walk, upon which you insist.
I have gained much in this union. Did I mention that I have finally learned the art of meditation while washing dishes?
I do wish you eternal happiness, and would stifle my cough or switch sports channels to let you watch recorded dramas. It is a blessing to see you consumed with passion for those Victorian times.
My dearest love, our love story that began when you were quiet and serene continues at present as we live our happy secluded life, while I patiently await that loving touch and all things that fill my daydreams.
Radhika Gupta
Leawood
JoCo Airport
I read the article about Gov. Sam Brownback wanting to build a Johnson County airport to rival KCI with a great deal of trepidation. (Feb. 12, 1A, “Brownback touts Johnson County airport to rival KCI”)
We will be losing a jewel of an airport if the citizens of Kansas City do not work together with Mayor Sly James and get the show moving.
I remember when there was a proposal to build a speedway in Platte County, but for whatever reason, it was built in Wyandotte County. Now we are seeing the repercussions of that decision.
Times have changed and we do need a new airport. We have some of the best architecture firms in the country, along with great universities with schools of architecture within our radius. Let these schools and firms work together to give us a showpiece that would rival any airport in the world.
As the article so aptly stated, the airlines are not going to wait forever. Let us look at the consequences of losing KCI as a regional hub to the greater Kansas City economy. Carpe diem.
George A. Saleh
Mission Hills
Church and state
Since President Donald Trump is suggesting letting churches endorse politicians, we should remind him and his base that in addition to evangelicals, this opens the door to left-leaning Christians who believe Christ was a progressive — Jews, Catholics, Mormons, Hindus, Muslims, Scientologists, and even Moonies who may preach against Trumpism and its alternative facts.
“Be careful what you wish for” is becoming more true every day. I’m finding conservative columnists David Brooks and even Jonah Goldberg voicing opinions matching my center-left views. Maybe they’ll be edged out of the Republican Party like I was several years ago.
Jeff Lee
Overland Park
Pay raises
Since The Star’s editorial board believes that Missouri and Kansas state legislators deserve a raise (Feb. 8, 16A, “Lawmakers in Kansas and Missouri deserve pay bumps”) because they work so hard and it has been so long since they have had one, does that mean that all state workers deserve a raise because they work so hard and it has been so long since they have had one?
Perhaps a more inclusive bill would be better received.
Arthur Basler
Lee’s Summit
