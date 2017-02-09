Letters extra: Should McConnell have censured Warren?

The Star asked for your letters about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s censuring of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tuesday night for her reading a letter from Coretta Scott King, written in the ‘80s, objecting to current Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ appointment to a federal judgeship.
We received more letters than we had room to print, so here are some extras.
Context needed
Before determining that Sen. Sessions is a racist, context of Coretta Scott King’s letter and details of the incident she referenced are important to know.
The case’s defendant, absentee-vote activist Albert Turner, was an aide to the Kings, so it is understandable Mrs. King would defend him and oppose his prosecutor, then U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions. Turner’s accusers who felt they were damaged by Turner’s actions were black members of an opposing faction. Turner admitted he sometimes told those whose ballots he submitted how to vote, completed ballots for some, and the FBI said several ballots submitted were altered.
Thus, U.S. Attorney Sessions’ involvement. That he is a racist for doing his job seems to be a big leap, but one that Sen. Warren is apparently willing to make.
Albert Turner’s son recently had this to say in a statement: “I have known Senator Sessions for many years, beginning with the voter fraud case in Perry County in which my parents were defendants. My differences in policy and ideology with him do not translate to personal malice. He is not a racist.”
Maybe Sen. Warren was also going to read this statement on the Senate floor, but I doubt it.
Scott Smith
Lenexa
Insert sarcasm here
Well, golly. Was Sen. Mitch McConnell justified in censuring Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tuesday night?
Why, sure. After all, it was the middle of the night. Who’s watching C-Span at that hour? (Kind of like when Republicans tried to roll back the ethics rules in the middle of the night without public notice or debate. Considering how well that worked, it might surprise us that anybody tried to pull another shameful shenanigan at that hour, but then Republicans still believe in trickle-down economics, even though there’s Kansas. Clearly, they’re not fast learners.)
But seriously — an uppity woman, quoting another uppity woman, regarding the long, racist record and temperamental unsuitability of their nominee for United States Attorney General — what did she expect? To be allowed to finish reading the letter, like her male colleague Jeff Merkley did a few minutes later? The nerve of that “nasty woman.”
After all, Attorney General of the United States is really kind of a decorative post, right? Why take the time to listen to reasoned dissent, when he won’t be able to wield any actual power, and McConnell just wanted to get the guy rubber-stamped and go home?
I mean, really. Of course he was justified.
Jan S. Gephardt
Westwood
All info fair game
When the process of checking or vetting for Cabinet candidates is occurring, any pertinent information should be considered. And if it denigrates the character of the person in question, the examining body needs to know this information.
This is not a time for partisanship. These people in the Cabinet make rules that control our lives.
Take the time and do it right. Evidently Congress isn’t doing anything else anyway. The last three presidents didn’t get full cabinet approval until the middle of spring.
Richard C. Lumpkin
Prairie Village
Dirty politics
It is shameful and downright dirty politics, when a sitting senator can have her constitutional right of freedom of speech taken away by some petty political bickering, because one of their nominees is having the truth told about him.
This is more of the standard that is part of this incoming administration of outright lies, manufactured news, and “alternative facts.”
It is downright frightening and un-American. It should not have a place in this country. Our constitutional rights and privileges are being eroded and rewritten by these actions and the American people need to stand up and demand that these people play by the standards that they yell and howl about when they are used against them by “the other side.”
C.D. Rinck Sr.
Mission
Clear as day
I do not have any confusion regarding Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She is the attack dog for the Democratic Party, exemplified in this last campaign. She maligned a fellow senator, got called for it, and then tried to justify her comments.
Like Democrats do, she played the race card. Sometimes muzzling is the answer.
Kevin Kuebler
Olathe
Took the bait
Sen. Mitch McConnell and the other GOP Senators simply took the bait and the Democrats reeled-in a prize public relations fish.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren had every right to read Coretta Scott King’s historical letter to the Senate during the floor debate regarding the nomination of fellow Sen. Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. And guess what: It would have made no difference in the final vote count approving his nomination.
By censuring Warren, the message from Republicans was clear: “Sit down and shut up, woman.”
This action created screaming headlines for national news outlets and elevated Warren to an even higher profile within the Democratic Party and among tens of millions of American women who are now even angrier at Trump and the GOP.
Sometimes in life, we must just let the opposing party in a discussion (political opponent, fellow worker, homeowner association member, friend, spouse) simply “get it off their chest” and move on.
In this instance, the Grand Old Party swallowed the bait, hook, line and sinker; an amusing thing to watch.
Ted Steinmeyer Jr.
Overland Park
