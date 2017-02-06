Letters: Readers discuss Betsy DeVos, health insurance coverage and the kindness of strangers

DeVos, NEA
The temerity with which Education Secretary designee Betsy DeVos advocates for educational opportunities for underprivileged children is refreshing. The resistance she faces from America’s most powerful public sector union, the Marxist-leaning National Education Association, is appalling, but so predictable.
What inner-city parent, sentenced by ZIP code to a failing educational institution, doesn’t dream of having the resources to give their children the access to superior educational opportunities?
All DeVos can do to create this access through charter schools and tuition vouchers is all she can do. And all she can do as a disruptive and visionary secretary of education is enough.
Richard F. Thomas Jr.
Kansas City
Church corruption
First it becomes legal for clergy to endorse political candidates. Then politicians and lobbyists solicit the endorsements of clergy.
The separation of church and state is vital to protect the church from the corruption of political power and political money. Transforming spiritual pulpits into political pulpits will kill American Christianity and resurrect it as a Zombie Church, a shambling mob that devours all as it hunts the scent of money and power.
Will clergy be above political corruption? Of course not. They are only human.
We need the Johnson Amendment to protect our churches, or they will be snapped in the jaws of the crocodile that ate Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump is not our savior; Jesus Christ is. To keep that straight, we must keep them separate.
Sarah Kabala
Overland Park
Rules rollback
Have no fear, citizens, your legislators are hard at work, creating a more pleasant and safe environment for us all. (Feb. 3, 9A, “Rules on mine debris, guns see rollback”)
Thanks to our legislators, now coal companies are allowed to dump debris into nearby streams, and people with mental disabilities so severe they cannot manage their own Social Security benefits may now purchase deadly weapons without information coming from the Social Security Administration.
Deadly weapons in the hands of the mentally disabled, drinking water contaminated by toxic coal debris, what other wonderful expectations await us all? I can hardly wait.
Angela Schieferecke
Prairie Village
Refugee ban
I am saddened, angry, appalled and frankly embarrassed by the president’s executive action to pause resettlement for refugees thoroughly vetted for over two years and trapped in camps.
This action betrays the America my husband fought for in Korea in 1950 and my father fought for in France in 1918. And the action threatens the future of my grandchildren’s America.
Make America great again — not.
Diane C. Kuhn
Shawnee
Giving thanks
I wanted to say thank you to the kind, honest person who turned in my purse I accidentally left behind at Union Station Saturday night. Also, to the wonderful security staff who kept it safe and sound until I made it to the lost and found.
At a time when our leaders and news feeds constantly seem to present things to shock, scare and cause division, I wanted to point out that people are quietly going about their lives honestly helping one another out on a daily basis.
So, thanks again for your honesty and kindness. I offer you good will and lots of gratitude.
Kelly Winkler
Overland Park
Yoder’s plan
In their guest commentary “A fix for our broken health care system needs time to work” (Jan. 28, 11A), Reps. Lynn Jenkins, Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder explain their answer to health care in 30 seconds, as in the recently released plan, “A Better Way.”
Hidden within those 30 seconds are a number of rather dramatic proposals that will change health insurance coverage for all Americans, not just the previously uninsured.
The representatives intend to follow the plans of Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Price, which will not only abolish the Affordable Care Act, but will also tax employer-supplied health insurance. Their assumption is that after capping job-based insurance, employers will automatically increase wages for employees. This is a pipe dream and does not pass the laugh test.
Frankly, I am amazed at the representatives’ bravery to undo a major part of America’s health insurance marketplace. Once their constituents realize they are coming after not only health insurance for the poor and the lower middle-class but theirs as well, they will face an energized and angry citizenry.
Timothy Norris
Lenexa
