Letters: Readers discuss Bob Dole, the Modern Whig Party and good representation

Dole, disabilities
In listing former Sen. Bob Dole’s accomplishments, The Star’s editorial left out one of his more enduring legacies: his work on the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. (Jan. 28, 10A, “Dole reminds of when Washington worked”)
Dole, who lost the use of his right arm in World War II, joined Iowa Democrat Tom Harkin, whose brother was deaf, to change U.S. culture when it comes to making life more accessible to people in wheelchairs or to those who cannot hear or see.
It is because of Harkin and Dole that we have curb cuts, ramps and automatic doors on buildings, Braille on elevator buttons, water fountains that anyone can reach and captioning on television.
It’s still not easy to have a physical or mental challenge in this country, and we should always be aware of improvements that can be made. Kansas City faces such questions as it tries to deal with structures that don’t meet ADA standards.
If you think it’s a waste of money, try rolling a wheelchair up the hill at Starlight Theatre.
People with disabilities deserve the same access to society as everyone else. That was the driving force behind the Dole-Harkin partnership, and it’s a goal worth imitating in today’s culture of divisiveness.
Caitlin Hendel
Overland Park
Modern Whigs
I try not to be knee-jerk. I try to be open-minded. I try to be patient.
I didn’t choose him, but I have many friends and family who did. I hope they realize that in the end, consumers, not producers, pay tariffs.
In the end, closed borders breed resentment not respect. In the end, interdependency in both economy and citizenship create safety not scarcity.
I hope they and our president realize these things before the end.
When I wake up tomorrow maybe they will realize this, swallow their fears, and extend their hands. Or maybe they will decide to tear down the Statue of Liberty and use the scrap copper to build their wall.
Only time will tell, but starting now I will become active. I will educate myself. I will join forces with other moderate voices. I will prepare for the opportunity to lead. And I will do so by joining the Modern Whig Party.
Isaac Gipson
Lee’s Summit
Immigration ban
I am so saddened and appalled by the newly signed immigration ban, especially with the emphasis on Muslims. This goes against the very fabric of our nation.
As the wife of an Army officer in the 1970s, I lived with our family in a Muslim country for two years. We were treated with kindness and respect. I feel humiliated to think that we would not return that respect if our Muslim neighbors came here.
Anne Faubel
Overland Park
Editorial approval
Well, blow me away. I read The Star’s Feb. 2 editorial saying Neil Gorsuch is a “qualified and conservative jurist.” (10A, “In Gorsuch, Trump has selected a qualified and conservative jurist”)
I guess there’s still hope for you after all, Kansas City Star.
Robert A. Sorter
Shawnee
Shining light
With a new slate of Kansas state legislators lined up, I decided to send a list to my representatives outlining my priorities for this legislative session. (You know, that is why they are called representatives, because they are supposed to represent you.)
As in the past, I was certain I would get no response or at best a form letter back looking like it had been prewritten by Americans for Prosperity.
Just so you know, my previous representatives were Jeff Melcher and Rob Bruchman, whom I’d only hear from when they were running for office.
I sent my message off and awaited the silence of no reply. Lo and behold, to my surprise, I had a response back from Rep. Jan Kessinger before the day was over.
With great interest I opened my email ready to read a canned response. What? It wasn’t a canned response. It was a personally written note, and more amazingly, it actually addressed the points in my email.
It brought tears to my eyes. I couldn’t believe I now had a representative who wanted to represent his constituents.
Thank you, Jan, for giving me a ray of hope in what has become a bleak political landscape.
Jay Simpson
Overland Park
To Trump voters
Be careful what you ask for — you might get it. As a matter of fact, you are getting it!
Bob Deal
Kansas City
