Letters: Readers discuss the Liberty School District, activism and Betsy DeVos

Liberty project
Despite my name appearing in a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination between Da’Shann Austin and Gary Crossley Ford Inc., I do not have any opposition to Liberty School District’s stadium building project. (Jan. 26, 4A, “Liberty stadium backer Crossley is facing racial bias lawsuit”)
I have been honored and blessed to be a part of the Liberty community. I owe a large part of my personal success to the people in this community. I have no reason to halt progress of the building of stadiums in the school district. I believe this project will enhance the academic and athletic benefits provided to the students.
I have not filed nor do I intend to file any lawsuit against any individual or business that has donated money to the Liberty School District stadium building project. I fully support the project and will do whatever I am able to do to ensure its success.
David L. Allen
Kansas City
Moving forward
I have read many social media posts and letters to the editor admonishing Democrats to “get over it and move on.” I have moved on.
This isn’t about, “I put up with President Barack Obama so now you should stop crying.” It’s about supporting and advocating policies that govern all Americans.
I cannot move on from, “Torture works, OK folks?” That is a horrifying declaration and also threatens the safety of all Americans currently stationed overseas.
I cannot move on from having health care taken away from Americans. My husband has Parkinson’s.
I cannot move on from the dismantling of our Environmental Protection Agency. Talk to the Americans in Flint, Mich., and North Dakota.
I cannot move on from protecting my First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances.
I am neither angry nor crying. I am moving on with advocacy work and will not be complacent again.
Thanks for offering the “move on” advice. Every exhortation deepens my resolve and commitment.
President Donald Trump should be urged to get over it and move on. He appears rather obsessed with the election results that created his presidency.
Lauri Buckman
Liberty
Lock nation’s doors
There are many opposed to President Donald Trump’s order on immigration, and they are entitled to their opinion. I look at this as a common sense issue.
I am sure that many lock their doors at night. Some may have alarm systems, be it mechanical or a good watchdog or weapon. All of this to protect their family and property.
Trump is locking all of the doors and securing the safety of this nation, his first and foremost task. The alarm system is our police and military. This order is a temporary ban on immigration from several countries that support or have terrorist activity, until these people are properly vetted.
The largest Muslim nation of Indonesia is not on this list. Therefore it is not a ban on their religion.
We have enough people in our own country who need proper observation. We do not need to add to it. I remind the editorial board of the San Bernardino shooters. We do not want others like this.
I shall contact my senators and congressman to support Trump on the issue.
Kevin Kuebler
Olathe
No on DeVos
Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, as someone who has worked as a teacher, in education policy, been a grantee of the DeVos Family Foundations and is also a parent, I urge you to oppose Betsy DeVos’ confirmation for secretary of education.
There is much DeVos and I agree on. I share her goal of providing flexibility to families in finding the right environment for their child, rather than enforcing one-size-fits-all solutions.
In her first hearing, however, DeVos refused to state her commitment to equal accountability and equal access for all students and appeared ignorant of current civil rights statutes the department is required to enforce.
As the executive director of Leading Educators Kansas City, I oversaw a nonprofit leadership program for exceptional, experienced teachers, and we received a $3.5 million gift from one of the many DeVos Family Foundations for the program’s expansion.
Despite her generosity as a philanthropist, DeVos’ shocking ignorance about how classrooms are shaped by federal regulations indicate she is not qualified to be the national leader of that process.
This is not a partisan issue. As a parent, my only concern is fulfilling the promise of an excellent, equitable public education for all students.
A vote in support of DeVos betrays that promise, and in doing so, betrays our students.
Elliot Sanchez
Overland Park
Comments