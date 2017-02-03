Letters: Readers discuss the Liberty School District, activism and Betsy DeVos

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

8:08 Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tigers' recruiting class

1:10 Sean Weatherspoon is optimistic MU will bounce back in '17

2:28 Mizzou assistant coach Brad Loos addresses the Rally for Rhyan crowd

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

1:56 Spicer: 'The Dodd-Frank act is a disastrous policy'

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu