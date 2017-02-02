Letters: Readers discuss a poor puzzle solution, the United Nations and illegal immigration

Puzzle answer
I object strongly to the Jan. 31 “Celebrity Cipher” answer, which was a quotation from Wernher von Braun. Von Braun was no celebrity, considering he was was responsible for killing thousands of innocent British people, destroying our homes, and raining terror down on us with his V-1 and V-2 rockets. He was a Nazi, through and through.
Yes the U.S. brought him to America after the war because we needed help with rockets, but that does not lessen the evil he did. The puzzle is insulting the memory of all of us who lived through the hell and those of us who lost lives, homes, friends and family with his reign of terror.
I lived through it and I know, and I have not forgotten, and never will, along with all of those of my generation who are lucky enough to still be alive. The Star owes all of the survivors an apology for publishing any of his sayings.
W. Joan Hall
Lee’s Summit
United Nations
America is a country that has long valued the opportunity to live in peace and prosperity. Today, those values are being thrown into question and our global leadership undermined by a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump that reduces our country’s voluntary contributions to the U.N. by 40 percent and calls for possible withdrawal from treaties that do not involve national security, extradition or international trade.
The U.N. is not without its flaws, but to withdraw longstanding U.S. support in this way will be devastating to all of us.
Our national security is protected by our leadership within the U.N. system. Stepping back means critical treaties and agreements will be compromised, and efforts to protect human rights, fight against discrimination and promote the health and well-being of women and girls will be severely weakened. The U.S. must remain steadfast in its commitments to the United Nations. Failing to do so jeopardizes our leadership and security.
Kenneth Robertson
Kansas City
Down you go
Once you’ve pushed the handle, it’s hard to stop the flush.
Mary Ann Stewart
Paola, Kan.
Free speech
I am appalled that Steve Bannon, one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, told the U.S. press to shut up. I strongly suggest that Bannon study the U.S. Constitution, with particular emphasis on the First Amendment.
Free speech and a strong, independent press are the hallmarks of our democracy. I support my local newspaper with a subscription and read national papers through digital subscriptions. During this time when fake news and “alternative facts” are being touted, we need real news and courageous reporters more than ever.
Dianna Whitaker
Kansas City
Birth control
With the recent women’s march and the pro-life march in Washington, D.C., it occurs to me that there is a possibly common point for the two.
If you can reduce or eliminate unplanned pregnancies, you would not have to make a choice about abortion. For that to have a chance to work, there would have to be safe, effective and affordable birth control available to any woman who wants it.
This is an issue that both groups could agree on if they wanted.
Catherine Clauder
Kansas City, Kan.
Illegal immigrants
The United States is a nation of immigrants and is founded on being a nation of laws implemented by the legal citizens of this country.
The United States has allowed legal immigration of over 1 million immigrants on average for the last 10 years, which is a larger number than any other country in the world, according to the Migration Policy Institute and the Department of Homeland Security.
There are many arguments for and against immigration, and as a descendant of immigrants, I support legal immigration. However, I do not support or condone in any way illegal immigration and cannot understand how anyone can support people, regardless of their origin, entering this country illegally or staying in this country illegally.
Currently Homeland Security estimates there are more than 11 million illegal immigrants living in this country and by definition they should return to the country they came from and re-enter legally or be deported according to the law.
With over 1 million immigrants following the rule of law, it is wrong to allow lawbreakers to enter this country illegally.
If the United States society does not follow the rule of law, the country will not survive as a constitutional republic.
David E. Bahner
Lee’s Summit
