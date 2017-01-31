Letters: Readers discuss The Star’s editorial, Kansas representatives and health care

Star editorial
Well done in pointing out the GOP’s responsibility to correct President Donald Trump when he strays off course. (Jan. 30, 6A, “Republicans should speak up when Trump veers off course”)
As the editorial stated, with solo control also comes the need to hold one’s own party accountable. Sadly, this behavior was never observed when President Barack Obama and the Democrats were solely in charge, nor was it called for by The Star. Had this been the case, Trump might not have to take so many firm actions so quickly.
Indeed, had Obama and his party behaved in the responsible fashion you’ve suggested, Trump might very well not have been elected, as such serious course corrections may not have been needed.
John O’Neill
Leawood
‘A Better Way’
In “A fix for our broken health care system needs more time to work” (Jan. 28, 11A), Kansas Reps. Lynn Jenkins, Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder promoted the Republican plan called “A Better Way.”
It is important to understand that this plan does not address both health care coverage and access to care and would in fact cost more and cover many fewer Americans.
And while the Affordable Care Act has greatly expanded coverage, it too has not addressed affordability due to higher premiums and deductibles, especially for primary care.
Both plans have merit. Health services research shows that to improve the health of individuals and populations, two things consistently are important: affordable health care coverage and having a usual source of care, most often a family physician.
Therefore, the new Congress (including both parties) and administration need to focus on maintaining and expanding affordable health insurance coverage, which improves access to family physicians and primary care. This can be done through amending and improving the ACA or repealing and replacing it with new legislation.
The answer is not in partisan politics or a particular plan, but rather what is best for the overall health of our nation and its people.
Douglas E. Henley,
M.D.
Executive Vice
President/CEO
American Academy of Family Physicians
Leawood
Right-to-work laws
Why do I love unions? When I was a young banker in Detroit, I was fortunate enough to work in a blue-collar area where the majority of my customers were union members. As a group, they were the happiest and most contented people I ever encountered in my 83 years. They confidently purchased cottages, recreational vehicles, boats, etc. because they knew they had health care and retirement benefits.
The downfall of the unions has resulted in the downfall of the middle class.
I would encourage your readers to let the politicians know that breaking unions is not beneficial to the health of your state.
Peter Daniels
Polson, Mont.
Love for all
I didn’t participate in the women’s march but perhaps should have. I support women in their struggles against sexism, gender inequality and abusive relationships.
Beyond that, I support solidarity with all people who, by virtue of their skin color, nationality, religion, disabilities, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and so on may now feel at even higher risk of discrimination, bullying, even incarceration, deportation or physical harm than ever before. But what sign would I carry in such a march?
“Everybody matters!” — that would be my sign. Short, simple, inclusive, indisputable and leaving room for moving forward together. May not be original, but it fits.
The concept that “everybody matters” includes our physical environment, regardless of where “everybody” happens to reside on this fragile, interconnected planet of land, sea and sky, of nations and societies.
It’s a simple truth for addressing problems of any scale in any setting.
So the next time you are looking for a talking point or message, just remember: “Everybody matters!” You can apply this truth regardless of the situation. It just doesn’t matter.
Ed Kraemer
Lee’s Summit
Trump’s world
President Donald Trump’s America is based on fear and hate. He is a very unhappy man with a dark and empty heart.
He is afraid of everyone and everything not like him. He bullies and constantly lies to feed and bolster his ego, but it won’t fill his void.
The sad thing is that he is our president and is moving fast to make fear and hate what America stands for.
He is afraid of Mexico — build a wall.
He is afraid of democracy — work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to install fake news and fake elections here like Russia.
He is afraid of immigrants of color — keep them out and kick them out.
Sad.
David Evans
Kansas City
Roberts’ phones
Sen. Pat Roberts boasts about having been a Marine. Unfortunately, this Marine will not “take fire.”
After President Donald Trump was elected, Roberts apparently shut down his phone so he wouldn’t have to take calls. I know four people who tried, as I did, and his voicemail inbox is full. He won’t listen to anyone who might disagree.
Some Marine.
Clarence Thomson
Overland Park
